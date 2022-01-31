Due to the NHL All-Star break, Week 16 in fantasy hockey leagues will take place over a two-week period, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.

There are 59 games scheduled over the two weeks, just four more than the season-high 55 games we saw in Week 14.

So, while the fantasy scoring period will take place over 14 days, we can approach the extended Week 16 schedule the same way we would when analyzing a regular seven-day fantasy week: by taking advantage of the schedule and gaining man games over our opponents.

Unfortunately for some managers, the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and San Jose Sharks will all play just once over the two-week scoring period, while the Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues, and Florida Panthers will play just twice.

That’s a lot of time off for those teams over the two-week stretch. Any fringe rostered players on those teams should be released.

On the flip side, there are seven teams with at least five games scheduled during the scoring period. Two of those teams have an even more jam-packed schedule, giving us a pair of obvious steaming targets for Week 16.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will be the only team to play seven games over the two-week scoring period, playing twice this week, and five times next week, making them our top streaming choice.

Look at Alex Formenton if he’s still available in your league.

A top streamer heading into Week 14, he’s continued his hot-streak and is now up to 16 points over his past 18 games.

He’s worth a shot on any roster right now, even without the added man games.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils are next on the list. They’re the only other team to play more than five games over the two-week scoring period, with six games scheduled.

Nico Hischier is currently on a cold streak with zero points over his past four games, but he had 10 points in the 10 games prior to that. If he was dropped in your league, give him a shot for the extra man games in Week 16.

Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt is still available in 65 per cent of ESPN leagues despite his 39 points in 40 games this season. He won’t provide any hits or blocks, but a point-per-game player with this kind of upcoming schedule needs to be rostered.

Top Streamers and Waiver adds:

C, W: Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (49 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

Stutzle had just eight points in his first 21 games this season but has turned it on quite a bit since then. He has six goals and 12 points over his past 16 games, a 31-goal pace.

The second-year forward is filling up the stat sheet in other categories as well. He has 42 shots in his last 16 games which is 18th-most, while his 35 hits sit ninth amongst forwards over that span.

He’s available in more than half of ESPN leagues and will play seven games this scoring period.

W, Tyler Ennis, Ottawa Senators (1 per cent rostered)

Ennis is also worth a look during the Senators heavy schedule, and unlike Stutzle, he’s available everywhere.

After Drake Batherson and Josh Norris went down with injuries, Ennis was bumped up to the top line where he’s playing alongside Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk.

Ennis has also taken a spot on the top power-play unit. He’s recorded four goals and an assist over his past four games, with close to five shots per game.

D, Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (44 per cent rostered, up 4 per cent)

Bouchard’s roster percentage keeps climbing, though he’s still available in 56 per cent of leagues.

The 22-year-old defenceman has seven goals over his past 20 games, a 29-goal pace. He’s especially hot of late with four points in four games since taking Tyson Barrie’s spot on the top defensive pairing.

Bouchard had elite offensive upside in his junior years with the London Knights, so his production isn’t coming out of nowhere. The Oilers are one of seven teams to play at least five games over the next two weeks, so Bouchard should be rostered.

C, W, Nick Schmaltz, Arizona Coyotes (2 per cent rostered)

Schmaltz has been solid while on the ice this season.

He has eight points over his past seven games while playing on the top line. He’s been clicking with linemate Clayton Keller (70 per cent rostered) who’s up to nine points over his past nine games.

The Coyotes are among the seven teams to play at least five times during the Week 16 scoring period. For those in deep leagues, Schmaltz is worth a look.

W, Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild (7 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Boldy has quietly taken the league by storm since making his NHL debut on Jan. 6. The rookie is up to five goals and four assists in just nine games.

Boldy has been so impressive he’s already playing on the top power-play unit and has a power-play point in each of the last three games.

The 12th overall pick in 2019 had 28 points in just 24 games in the AHL before getting the call up, doing so at just 20 years old.

The future is bright for Boldy, and while it’s unlikely he’ll keep up the point-per-game pace this season, he’s worth a prospective add while he’s hot.