There are 50 games on the NHL schedule for Week 19.

That makes this the busiest week we’ve had since January, and we can expect a heavy schedule the rest of the way as well.

Seven of the final eight weeks of the fantasy season will feature at least 50 games. Week 21 is the lone exception, but we will still see a healthy 49 games scheduled for that week.

Expect your lineups to get crowded on the busy nights for the rest of the season, and, as always, be sure to fill the gaps on the off nights with attractive streamers as we push towards the fantasy playoffs.

Week 19 features a total of eight teams with four-game weeks, while most of the league will play three times.

We should avoid the Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

They’ll each play just twice this week.

Let’s take a closer look at some teams with great schedules for Week 19.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are the only team this week to play all four of their games on the off nights of Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

They’ll get a pair of tough matchups to start the week against the Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars. However, they are going to finish the week off against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres, which are giving up the second and fourth most goals per game respectively, this season.

Viktor Arvidsson was a top waiver add last week. He has five goals, five assists over his past 10 games and is still available in 70 per cent of leagues.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils will play three of their four games on off nights this week, which also includes a date with the Blue Jackets. New Jersey has scored 30 goals over its last six games, a five-goal-per-game pace.

Damon Severson has nine points in his past seven games, and the production didn’t stop with the return of Dougie Hamilton. Severson scored a goal and added two assists in the two games with Hamilton back.

Meanwhile, Dawson Mercer is playing on the top line and is worth a look in deep leagues. He has six points over his last six games.

Top Streamers & Waiver Wire Adds:

W Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings (3 per cent rostered)

Moore has been on fire since the start of the New Year. He has 23 points in just 21 games, with a plus-20 rating to go along with it, fourth best amongst forwards over that span. Moore would be having an unbelievable season if it weren’t for a horrible start. He had just two points in his first 22 games but has since been a top-50 point producer with 28 points in his past 31 games. The Kings play all four of their games on off nights this week and Moore is your best bet to fill out your lineups. He’s available in 97 per cent of ESPN leagues.

W Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (37 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Bratt returned to the Devils lineup on Thursday after missing two weeks with an upper-body injury and scored a pair of goals in back-to-back games, adding an assist. Bratt now has 48 points in his last 42 games. He’s playing alongside a red-hot Nico Hischier on the second line and sees a ton of power-play time. He needs to be rostered in even the shallowest of leagues now that he’s back and healthy.

C/W Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils (7 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

For those in deeper leagues who want to take advantage of the Devils schedule, look no further than Yegor Sharangovich. He’s currently riding a six-game point streak while playing on a line with Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer. He’s now up to eight goals in 19 games since joining Hughes on the top line, while playing close to 17 minutes per game.

W Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (49 per cent rostered, up 13 per cent)

Cole Caufield’s roster percentage is skyrocketing, and rightfully so. In eight games under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, Caufield has six goals and four assists. In his 30 games prior to that, he had just one goal and seven assists. Caufield is also a plus-five under St. Louis – he was a minus-15 under Dom Ducharme. Obviously that type of production is impossible to keep up, but Caufield has ridiculous talent, and needs to be picked up everywhere during the hot streak.

G Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (46 per cent rostered, up 10 per cent)

The window to add Jake Oettinger has closed for a lot of fantasy managers, but he’s still available in more than half of ESPN leagues and deserves more attention. Oettinger has started 10 of the last 11 games for the Stars, claiming the starting job after limited action to begin the season. He’s 7-2-1 in that span with a save percentage over .940. Oettinger’s roster percentage has jumped up 10 per cent over the past seven days and will continue to climb. Get him on your roster before it’s too late.