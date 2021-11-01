Sidney Crosby made his long-awaited return on Saturday, although it didn’t quite go as planned.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar finished with a minus-3 rating and just two shots on net. Call it a bit of rust. He’ll be just fine, and, as always, we can expect elite production as early as his next game.

However, the Penguins play only two games this week, and they fall on Thursday and Saturday. Crosby backers will have to be even more patient than they’ve already been.

Same goes for those with Nikita Kucherov. He went ahead with the surgery and is expected to miss at least two months. That’s a lot of points to fill. Of course, it’s impossible to do on the waiver wire with one player, but we can chip into that with our weekly streamers, which this week includes one of Kucherov’s teammates.

Let’s take a look.

Week 4 Notes:

This is a tough week for a lot of stars. The Bruins, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Panthers, Penguins, Blue Jackets and Kings only play twice. That’s a lot of first and second-round fantasy picks with limited playing time. If you roster a good chunk of players from these teams, you’re already behind the eight ball.

Unfortunately, it’s not the best week when it comes to four-game teams either. We have the Blackhawks, Red Wings, Senators, Predators, and Golden Knights to help us out if we want to maximize our weekly additions.

It’s not as black and white as most weeks, but we can still analyze the schedules to predict some helpful streamers and potentially, some players to hold beyond.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas is our top streaming team of Week 4. They begin their week on Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, then finish it off against the Senators, Canadiens, and Wings.

The Leafs, Canadiens, and Wings are all in the bottom 11 in the NHL when it comes to goals against per game, while the Senators aren’t far behind at 17th. Goals will be scored in these games. Take a look at their second- and third-line players and take a stab.

Nashville Predators

Nashville is next on our list with another four-game week that also begins on Tuesday. They get Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Chicago.

While the Canadian matchups have been tough so far this season, the Blackhawks are giving up 4.11 goals per game – second-worst in the league - and three of Nashville’s four games come on NHL off nights, which of course means we can maximize our roster spots with these additions.

Top streamers and waiver adds:

C, W: Matt Duchene, Nashville Predators (8 per cent rostered, up 2 percent)

Matt Duchene has been mostly fantasy irrelevant since joining the Predators in 2019. He tallied only 55 points in 100 regular-season games coming into this season. However, he played just 17 minutes per game in his first year with the team, and that dropped to 16 minutes per game a season ago. This year he’s playing 20 minutes per game on the top line and top power-play unit and has produced five points in eight games. He’s also shooting a ton. Duchene has 26 shots in eight games, which is good for 3.25 shots per game. By comparison, his shots per game through his first two seasons with the Preds was just 2.09. With Nashville’s favourable schedule, he’s worth a speculative add this week.

W, Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (14 per cent rostered, down 4 per cent)

Reilly Smith has had a relatively bad start to the season. But remember, we’re looking forward, not back. Vegas has a great schedule this week, and we’ll try to capitalize on that. Smith is playing on the top line and top power play unit. He has 28 shots in eight games - a 3.5 shots per game rate - which is good for 22nd in the league. He has two goals in his past three games as well, so he could be heating up. For a one-week streamer option, we could do worse.

W, Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (12 per cent rostered, up 11 per cent)

Troy Terry has been on fire to start the year. He has a point in eight out of the nine games he’s played this season, while scoring five goals in his last six. Of course, we must temper expectations here. He has a 28 per cent shooting percentage compared to his 11 per cent career rate, and he’s never scored more than seven goals in a season, which came in last year’s shortened 56-game campaign. However, there is some reason for optimism going forward. He’s been playing on the top line alongside Ryan Getzlaf, and the top power-play unit. It’s also important to focus on his usage over his past three games. His average ice time for the first six games was just over 13 minutes per game. In the past three, he’s been up to just over 20 minutes per game. He’s been rewarded for his solid play, and so far, he keeps delivering. Let’s give him a shot.

W, Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning (43 per cent rostered, up 7 per cent)

Since the Kucherov injury, Killorn is up to four goals and seven points in five games. He’s playing on the top line with Brayden Point, and he’s somewhat turned into an even strength stud to start the year. He’s tied for the most even-strength goals with six, and only Johnny Gaudreau and Kyle Connor have more even-strength points than Killorn so far this season with 10. He is a streaky player though. He finished last season with a very respectable 10 points in his last 14 games but was held pointless in his previous nine. With games against the Leafs and Senators to end the week, I’d expect the hot streak to continue.

C, W, Evan Rodrigues, Pittsburgh Penguins (3 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

For those in deeper leagues, Evan Rodrigues is worth a look. He was slotted alongside Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the top line in Crosby’s first game back. Although they were held off the score sheet in that game, Rodrigues still has five points through eight games this season, and the bump to the top line with Crosby will only add to the production down the line, provided he stays there.