It’s another very busy week in the National Hockey League, with 53 games across the board. This week’s slate will be more evenly distributed than last week, with 12 teams set to play four times each.

As expected, the Anaheim Ducks will get a bit of a rest after enjoying the NHL’s only five-game week of the season last week. They’ll play just twice this week, on Wednesday and Friday.

The Sharks are the other team that will play just twice, finishing their week on Thursday. As always, any fringe players should be dropped to take advantage of weekend streamers.

If you’re looking to take advantage of teams playing on NHL off nights, look no further than the Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, and Arizona Coyotes. They’ll each get a league-high three games on the light nights this week, which should help maximize our roster space.

If it’s just quality you’re looking for, there are a pair of teams with very favourable schedules that we can look at for potential streaming options.

Boston Bruins

Boston has the best schedule on paper in Week 10. The Bruins will play the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and New York Islanders, with all four of those teams in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed per game.

The Senators are giving up a league-high 3.72 goals per game, even after their shutout on Saturday, while the Canadiens aren’t far behind, sitting fifth in goals allowed at 3.52 goals per game.

Look for secondary scorers like Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith, and Jake DeBrusk to find the score sheet as capable streaming options this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have been red hot over the past month, scoring close to four goals per game. We could see that continue with their upcoming four-game week.

They begin their annual western road trip on Tuesday night against the high-flying Edmonton Oilers. They’ll have a tough matchup against the Calgary Flames on Thursday before two favourable matchups against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken to close out the week.

Look for the Michael Bunting to continue his surge and consider taking a shot on Ondrej Kase or Alex Kerfoot if they are available in your league and you need the help.

Top streamers and waiver adds:

W, Ondrej Kase, Toronto Maple Leafs (2 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

With Mitch Marner on the shelf for a few weeks, Kase has been moved up the depth chart. He’s recently been playing on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting and has points in four straight. He was hot even before that, with seven goals over a 12-game span. He’s currently holding down a spot on the top power-play unit as well. Kase is available in all but the deepest of leagues.

W, Kasperi Kapanen, Pittsburgh Penguins (14 per cent rostered, down 1 per cent)

The Penguins have also been hit with the injury bug. Jake Guentzel is expected to miss at least a couple weeks with an upper-body injury, which leaves a spot open on Sidney Crosby’s line. For now, that job belongs to Kasperi Kapanen. In his first game alongside Crosby, Kapanen potted his first goal in six games. If he can hold down that prime real estate, he should see a massive increase in production.

W, Eeli Tolvanen, Nashville Predators (2 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

The Finnish winger has goals in four straight games entering Sunday and is recently playing solid minutes on the top line and first power-play unit. Tolvanen went 22 straight games without a goal before this mini breakout, but he was still shooting over two and a half times per game, he was just getting extremely unlucky. Tolvanen had an incredibly low 1.6 per cent shooting percentage over the first 23 games this season compared to a 17 per cent rate a season ago. It seems like he’s finally getting the bounces he deserves and is worth a look in deep leagues to see where this goes.

W, Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (4 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

A popular breakout candidate, Oliver Wahlstrom has mostly disappointed this year playing in the bottom six in New York, but what he’s doing lately cannot be ignored. Wahlstrom has four multi-point games in his past five, while playing just 12 minutes per game during that span. Barry Trotz admitted he doesn’t trust Wahlstrom’s defensive play just yet but didn’t rule out a bump up to the top six when the time was right. With eight points over his past five games, maybe that time is now, and if so, we can expect a sustainable boost in production going forward for the 11th overall pick in 2018.