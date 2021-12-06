Week 9 of the fantasy hockey season will give us the busiest schedule we’ve seen so far this season with 53 games across the board and a pair of scheduling anomalies.

For the first and only time this season, a team will play five games in one week. That team is the Anaheim Ducks, our obvious choice for the top streaming team of the week.

There are also no teams scheduled to play less than three games, another first for the season, which means there aren’t any obvious cut choices. Some tough decisions will need to be made.

With the heavy schedule we should prepare to see full fantasy lineups on the NHL’s busy days, so targeting teams playing on lighter nights becomes even more important.

This week the off nights in the NHL fall on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are one of two teams this week that will play all four of their games on those NHL off nights, with the other team being the Canucks.

Based on goals allowed per game, Colorado will get two favourable matchups against the Red Wings and Flyers, and two tougher matchups against the Rangers and Panthers.

The Avalanche are scoring a league-high four goals per game this season. Look for secondary scoring options like Valeri Nichushkin, Alex Newhook, and Logan O’Connor in deeper leagues to be relevant as streaming options.

The Canucks are less fortunate with four tough matchups against the Kings, Bruins, Jets and Hurricanes. The brutal schedule combined with the fact that they rank 28th in the league in scoring with just 2.36 goals per game means we can look elsewhere for streaming options.

Anaheim Ducks

As mentioned, the Ducks get the rare five-game week - the only one of its kind this season.

They’ll begin the week on a back-to-back, and close out the week on a back-to-back, with a Thursday game in the middle.

Although all five games will come on the road, they’ll be a very popular streaming target due to the volume alone.

Look for fringe players like Trevor Zegras, Rickard Rakell and Sonny Milano as potential plug and plays.

Top Streamers and Waiver adds:

W, Sonny Milano, Anaheim Ducks (4 per cent rostered, up 2 per cent)

Milano is available in all but the deepest of leagues, although he’s been productive this season with 17 points in 20 games. Milano is especially hot of late, with three goals and eight points over his past seven games, playing alongside the equally hot duo of Trevor Zegras and Rickard Rakell. We’ve been waiting to see a breakout from Milano since he was drafted with the 16th overall pick in 2014 by Columbus, maybe this is the start of it. Pick him up for the five-game week and move on afterward, but he might play well enough to stick around on your roster.

D, Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (8 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

If you’re looking to take advantage of the Ducks schedule on the back end as well, look no further than Jamie Drysdale, available in over 90 per cent of leagues. The 19-year-old rookie is having a strong start to the season, which has only picked up in recent weeks. Drysdale has 10 points in his last 14 games with a plus-seven rating. He’s already being relied upon like a veteran, playing close to 19 minutes per game on the top defensive pairing and top power-play unit, where he’s chipped in three power play points over his last six games.

W, Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (16 per cent rostered, up 8 per cent)

Valeri Nichushkin has been close to a point-per-game player in limited time this season after missing close to a month with an upper-body injury. Nichushkin has six goals, 11 points in just 12 games, playing on the second line and second power-play unit. He’s only averaging around two shots per game, and his shooting percentage is extremely high compared to his career mark, but with Colorado’s great schedule playing on all four off-nights, Nichushkin is a great target for the week.

W, Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (9 per cent rostered)

The Rangers play four games this week, with three of those coming on off nights. Kaapo Kakko has quietly put together a very strong couple of weeks with eight points in his last nine games. He’s been playing on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. He’s playing closer to 17 minutes per game over the last few weeks after starting off the season with just 15 minutes of ice per game. It seems like Gerard Gallant is starting to trust his second-year winger a little more.

W, Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (13 per cent rostered, up 8 per cent)

Michael Bunting is playing on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner (when healthy) and it’s paying dividends for him. Bunting is up to 18 points on the year, with 12 of those coming in the last 11 games heading into Sunday. His shooting percentage is at a very maintainable 12 per cent this season, while his average ice time should continue to climb. Considering the real estate he’s holding down on the top line, there’s no reason he should be available in over 85 per cent of leagues.