Inertia is more relevant to fantasy basketball than other fantasy sports like football or baseball.

With nine categories to impact, NBA players carry more variance than an NFL player accumulating total yards.

Will DeMar DeRozan ever shoot three-pointers consistently?

Is Andre Drummond’s free-throw percentage capped at 60 per cent?

Many rising stars have elevated their game like Brandon Ingram with his free-throw improvement (2018-19: 68 per cent, 2019-20: 85 per cent) while several aging veterans have sustained their fantasy value by adding a layer to their game (think former Raptor Marc Gasol and three-pointers).

As fantasy basketball managers, you have to ask: Does this player have room to grow, or are they who they are?

Here are six players worth going through that exercise with after two weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season.

They Are Who They Are

D’Angelo Russell (ADP: 42.9, Player Rater: 110) – ‘DLo’ has been in the NBA for five seasons and established a fantasy reputation as a plus contributor in points, three-pointers, and assists. That’s about it. When a player joins a new team, there’s always hope a part of their game evolves. Unfortunately for Russell, defence will never be his calling card. After finishing 25th in total steals during the 2018-19 season, he’s regressed back to league-average production. So far in 2020-21, 18 different point guards have averaged more steals than him. With so many elite PGs in the league, scoring on its own simply isn’t enough. To justify his ADP, there has to be growth on that end of the court.

Robert Covington (ADP: 72.7, Player Rater: 130) – For a guy labelled as a 3-and-D specialist, Covington leaves a lot to be desired from three. ‘RoCo’ is exactly the player Portland needs: a versatile defender who can switch onto any player one through five. Offensively, he’s becoming a liability. Averaging two shots less per game this year, with the majority of his shots coming from beyond the arc, 28 per cent won’t cut it. Last season, league-average three-point shooting was 34 per cent. Covington hasn’t been above that clip since his days in Philadelphia where he shot 37.8 per cent. During that peak season, he was 47.5 per cent on wide-open threes. Over the last two, he’s only shot 33.3 per cent.

Aaron Gordon (ADP: 96.5, Player Rater: 152) – The two-time slam dunk runner-up is a peculiar fantasy asset. He’s not a standout in any single category yet he’s not roto-friendly either. Sadly, his peak fantasy performance was in his age-22 season where he finished 66th. Last season, the only category he averaged a career-high in was assists. He’s shown no growth in shooting efficiency, defensive production or rebounding going into 2020-21. With Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba out, this should’ve been his window of opportunity. Unfortunately, his days as a top-75 asset look numbered.

Students of the Game

Al Horford (ADP: 85.6, Player Rater: 167) – As bigs age in the NBA, their defensive production naturally diminishes over time. Most wrote off Horford this season after his lacklustre year in Philadelphia but there is upside on the rebuilding Thunder even as a 34-year-old. He’s averaging two three-pointers a game (career-high) and hauling in the most rebounds since his 2013-14 season. With minimal competition in OKC’s frontcourt, Horford has a high-floor in minutes and should continue being a 9-cat roto asset. The only two categories he’ll significantly lag behind league-average are points and steals.

Darius Garland (ADP: 121.1, Player Rater: 50) – The 2019 fifth overall pick displayed some promise in the second half of last season but not quite enough to be drafted in the majority of ESPN leagues. After two weeks this year, his roster percentage has climbed to 82 per cent. Playing six more minutes per game so far, he’s made the second-year leap in every single category. One could argue the 47 per cent three-point clip is unsustainable but it’s hard to argue with his jump in assists (3.9 to 6.3) and steals (0.7 to 1.3). The best part is, his turnover-to-assist ratio has improved as well which is a key reason for Cleveland starting the year 4-2. Top-75 production is well within reason.

Dillon Brooks (ADP: 130.8, Player Rater: 60) – The Mississauga, Ont., native has come out flying this season averaging career-highs in all counting stats excluding blocks. His points, three-pointers, and assists could be accredited to Morant and Jackson’s injuries, but the jump in steal production (0.9 to 1.8) is just flat-out growth. By season’s end, his final stat line could emulate a player like Marcus Smart: plus contributor in steals, across the board guard production with brutal field-goal impact. He’s currently attempting 17.7 shots a game, which will inevitably regress but if you roster Harden and are punting FG percentage, he’s a perfect fit.