The NHL fantasy front for the upcoming week features the busiest and quietest teams, the biggest risers and fallers and injuries to big names that could have fantasy implications.

The busiest teams this week? The Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets - each playing four games. And all six have a set of back-to-back games.

At the other end, the teams playing only two games this week include the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to ESPN’s fantasy hockey, these are the most added and most dropped players of the week.

The biggest risers:

1. Kasperi Kapanen, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs – The longer that RFA William Nylander remains out of the lineup, the more time Kapanen gets alongside Auston Matthews. Since being promoted to the top line alongside Matthews and Patrick Marleau, Kapanen has eight points in seven games. The 2014 first-rounder is one of the best pure skaters in the league and went from being owned in 12.3 per cent of fantasy leagues before jumping up to 40.1 this week (+27.8).

2. Keith Kinkaid, G, New Jersey Devils – With Cory Schneider continuing to work his way back from injury, Kinkaid has taken the starter’s reins for the Devils. He currently sports a .929 SV% and a 1.85 GAA with four wins and two shutouts in six games. For Kinkaid, his success shouldn’t be too surprising, as he was a big reason why the Devils made the playoffs last year as they rode his strong second half performance with Schneider injured and underperforming. Last week, Kinkaid was owned in 19.1 per cent of fantasy leagues compared to 46.4 this week (+27.3).

3. Tomas Tatar, LW, Montreal Canadiens - At one point, Tatar was considered to be a throw-in in the Max Pacioretty trade to Vegas as Tatar struggled during his short stint with the Golden Knights. However, with the Canadiens, Tatar is thriving on the “top” line alongside Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault. He leads the team in scoring with eight points in seven games and continues to be a big driver of the Canadiens’ offence. Tatar jumped from being owned in just seven per cent of fantasy leagues to 32 per cent (+25.0).

The biggest droppers:

1. Jakob Silfverberg, RW, Anaheim Ducks – Silfverberg has enjoyed a strong start with the Ducks with seven points in six games, but a non-displaced fracture of his fingertip has sidelined him for the time being. It is reported that it isn’t a long term injury and he will try to play with it. However, it didn’t stop fantasy owners from making him the biggest dropper of the week as he went from 54.5 to 35.0 (-19.6).

2. Semyon Varlamov, G, Colorado Avalanche – With Varlamov, he has had a strong start to his season with Colorado, with three wins, a .948 SV% and a 1.77 GAA. In this situation, the summer acquisition of Phillipp Grubauer indicates that Grubauer could potentially be the future in net for the Avs, so both goalies could be deployed as a platoon sharing starts in a 1A or 1B situation. Despite Varlamov’s strong numbers, the lack of playing time hurts his fantasy value as he dropped from 54.3 per cent to 38.2 (-16.2).

3. Justin Schultz, D, Pittsburgh Penguins – Schultz’s drop in fantasy from 65.2 to 49.4 (-15.9) is due to the fact he will be out the next four months after suffering a broken leg in a game against Montreal on Oct.13.

Injuries

With Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne hitting the injured reserve and most likely missing games this week, it means more opportunity for backup goalie Juuse Saros to step in. In four games this season, Saros has been excellent with four wins, a .945 SV% and a 1.54 GAA playing behind a strong Predators team.

Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy left before Saturday’s game in Vancouver and returned to Boston saying “he didn’t feel right” according to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. McAvoy has six points in seven games and is averaging almost 21 minutes on the Bruins’ top pairing. He took a hit in a recent game against the Oilers, but it is unknown on how long this will keep McAvoy sidelined. The Bruins defence is also currently missing Torey Krug and Kevan Miller, which prompted the recall of rookie Urho Vaakanainen from the AHL.

Oilers winger Ty Rattie was placed on the IR Sunday with an abdomen injury and is considered to be week-to-week. It’s worth keeping a fantasy eye on rookie Kailer Yamamoto, who was promoted to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Rattie’s place. With the right side being a weakness for the Oilers, it means Yamamoto could get an extended look with McDavid as he has the speed and skill to potentially thrive in this spot.