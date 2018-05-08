CHICAGO — The White Sox say reliever Danny Farquhar seemed like his usual joking self when he visited the team at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since he collapsed in the dugout with a brain hemorrhage during a game in Chicago last month.

The 31-year-old Farquhar spent about an hour at the ballpark on Tuesday before Chicago hosted Pittsburgh. Fellow pitcher Miguel Gonzalez says Farquhar was "pretty pumped" and reliever Nate Jones says the visit "was exciting for everybody."

Farquhar's brain hemorrhage was caused by a ruptured aneurysm on April 20 after he pitched against Houston. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

Farquhar, a married father of three children, has been ruled out for the rest of the season, but neurosurgeon Dr. Demetrius Lopes thinks he will be able to play again at some point.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball