Barcelona have snapped up goalkeeper Norberto Murara known as 'Neto' from La Liga rivals Valencia in a deal worth an initial $30 million according to the teams official Twitter account.

The agreement for the Brazil international could eventually end up costing the Liga champions a further $10 million-plus in add-ons based on performance.

Barcelona have tied him to a four-year contract through to the end of the 2022-23 season.

A move for Neto comes hot on the heels of the Blaugrana agreeing to offload Dutch custodian Jasper Cillessen to Valencia.

An agreement has now been reached to bring another proven performer in the opposite direction, with those at Camp Nou seeking to find suitable cover for current first-choice shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Catalan club said in a statement on their official website: “FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto. The cost of the transaction will be €26m plus €9m in add-ons."