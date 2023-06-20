FC Cincinnati looks to add to winning record as Toronto FC comes to visit

Toronto FC and third-string goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh stand between FC Cincinnati and history on Wednesday at TQL Stadium.

League-leading Cincinnati (12-1-4) has won its first 12 home games in all competitions this season, matching San Jose's record run set in 2002. Nine of those home victories have come in league play and San Jose also holds the league mark for home consecutive wins to start the season at 10.

Cincinnati, a fifth-year franchise that finished bottom of the Eastern Conference in its first three seasons, had won just 13 of 62 home games (13-31-18) in all competitions before the current run.

In contrast, Toronto (3-5-10) goes into mid-week play 25th in the Supporters' Shield standings and has yet to win on the road this season (0-4-4).

TFC's winless streak away from home stands at 11 games (0-7-4) with its last road victory a 2-0 decision Aug. 27, 2022, at Charlotte. Toronto has won just two of its last 33 league games (2-21-10) on the road and has been shut out in 17 of those, including four of the last six.

The 29-year-old Ranjitsingh gets his first MLS start in more than 33 months due to starter Sean Johnson and backup Tomas Romero being away on international duty with the U.S. and El Salvador, respectively.

Ranjitsingh, who joined Toronto in January 2022, had stints with the Philadelphia Union (2021), Minnesota United (2020) and Orlando City (2019), making a combined five appearances, before signing as the league’s emergency goalkeeper in July 2021.

Fullback Richie Laryea and midfielder Jonathan Osorio are back with the team after CONCACAF Nations League duty with Canada. The two will return to the Canadian camp before the New England game in advance of the Gold Cup.

Despite the 11-day international break, Toronto's trainers are still busy. Midfielders Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello and Victor Vazquez and forwards Adama Diomande and Hugo Mbongue are all listed as out while centre back Matt Hedges is questionable.

Cincinnati is missing defender Matt Miazga and midfielder Brandon Vazquez, both away with the U.S. defender Yerson Mosquera suspended for yellow card accumulation

Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said Toronto, while facing some of its own challenges, is still dangerous with Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne leading the attack. The two Italians have combined for 20 goals and 11 assists since joining the club last July,

"It's just educating our guys on what to expect, but understanding that it's going to be a difficult game," said Noonan

TFC, which is coming off three successive draws, has won just two of its last 15 games (2-5-8) in all competition.

In contrast, Cincinnati is unbeaten in its last 13 games (10-0-3) in all competitions. Its lone league setback was a 5-1 defeat at St. Louis City on April 15.

"A solid team. They have a very organized way of playing," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "They have some players who have had very good seasons … (Luciano) Acosta has been excellent."

Acosta, an attacking midfielder, has scored seven goals in his last seven regular-season games since the start of May, second only to Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar (10). The Argentine designated player has scored in his last four home games, the second-longest streak in club history behind Brandon Vazquez's run of six straight home games with goals.

Gabon international forward, Cincinnati's new designated player, is not expected to join the club until the MLS secondary transfer window opens July 5. Boupendza, who arrives from Al-Shabab FC of the Saudi Professional League, is currently with his national team for Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023