DALLAS — FC Dallas has traded Canadian defender Callum Montgomery to Minnesota United FC in exchange for a fourth round draft pick in 2022.

Dallas could receive up to US$50,000 in general allocation money if Montgomery meets certain performance metrics at Minnesota.

Dallas took the 23-year-old from Lantzville, B.C., with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Montgomery joined Cyle Larin (first overall in 2015), and Kyle Bekker (third overall, 2013) as the only Canadians to be drafted in the top five of the MLS draft.

He spent the 2020 season on loan with San Antonio in the USL Championship where he started in nine matches and scored two goals in 808 minutes.

Montgomery made his Dallas debut in a friendly against Liga MX’s Club Tijuana on July 7, 2019. He spent the bulk of 2019 with North Texas SC of the USL League One.

The six-foot-three, 185-pound defender played four seasons at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte where he started in 70 matches with 11 goals and seven assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020