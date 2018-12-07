Up Next

Up Next

TORONTO — Featherweight champion Max (Blessed) Holloway made weight Friday morning, tipping the scales at 144.5 pounds ahead of UFC 231.

Challenger Brian (T-City) Ortega weighed in at 144.75 pounds. The limit for a featherweight title fight is 145 pounds.

Holloway, who has battled a variety of health issues this year, has not fought since last December.

The champion has won his last 12 fights. Ortega, the No. 1 contender, has won six straight.

A ceremonial weigh-in will be held later in the day at Scotiabank Arena.

UFC 231 is set for Saturday night at the same venue.