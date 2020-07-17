OTTAWA — A top Canadian government health official says the Toronto Blue Jays' revised plan for home games is improved, but that there are still concerns about the proposal.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, says the consequences of the Blue Jays' and visiting teams' travelling across the border regularly during the 60-game season remains an issue.

Njoo says the Blue Jays have made adjustments to their original proposal, which didn't call for a modified quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current plan, the Blue Jays and visiting teams will stay in a hotel connected to Rogers Centre, as the Toronto club is doing currently during training camp.

Still, Njoo says the federal government is more comfortable with the NHL model.

The NHL's plan sees 24 teams arrive in Toronto and Edmonton later this month, with all players and staff being isolated from the general public. The teams won't leave Canada until they finish play.

Njoo says talks with the Blue Jays are ongoing.

The Blue Jays' season opener is July 24 at Tampa Bay. The home opener is July 29 against the Washington Nationals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020