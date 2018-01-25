The full plan for UFC 223 in Brooklyn continues to come into focus as the UFC has added a lightweight bout to the card. The latest addition will see Al Iaquinta face Paul Felder at the April 7th event at Barclays Center.

The pair were originally scheduled for UFC 218 in December, but Iaquinta pulled out of the bout with an injury.

Felder instead faced Charles Oliveira at the Detroit event and earned a second round, TKO victory with a series of vicious elbows. It was the Philadelphia native’s third win in a row after victories over Stevie Ray and Alessandro Ricci.

Iaquinta is in on a five-bout winning streak including his most recent triumph, a KO victory over Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night Nashville in April of 2017. Prior to that he earned wins over Rodrigo Damm, Ross Pearson, Joe Lauzon and Jorge Masvidal to build the streak.

Two title fights have already been announced for the UFC 223 card as interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event and Rose Namajunas will but her newly won strawweight title on the line in a rematch against former title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz will also face Felice Herrig at the event.