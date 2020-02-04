Auger-Aliassime advances to second round in Montpellier with win over Dzumhur

MONTPELLIER, France — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second round of the Open Sud de France on Tuesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 win over qualifier Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Auger-Aliassime is seeded fifth at the ATP Tour 250 tennis tournament, played on an indoor hardcourt surface.

The Canadian came back from double break point in the final game to cement the victory.

It was the first meeting between Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 21 in the world, and No. 97 Dzumhur.

Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces in the match and converted six of his 14 break-point opportunities. He also faced six break points, saving four of them.

In Wednesday's action, third seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil in a second-round match.

Auger-Aliassime will face France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, ranked 67th in the world, in the second round on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.