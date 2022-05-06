Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Madrid Open in the quarterfinals on Friday, falling to Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Zverev, the second seeded player in the tournament, will advance to face No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia will face Novak Djokovic in the other semi after his upset victory over Rafael Nadal.

Zverev is the tournament’s defending champion, he beat Matteo Berrettini in last year’s final.