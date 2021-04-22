Auger-Aliassime battles Tsitsipas in Barcelona quarter-finals Friday on TSN Following his straight-sets win over friend and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Montreal native Felix Auger-Aliassime turns his sights to battling Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open on Friday morning on TSN3. TSN.ca Staff

Auger-Aliassime on win over Shapovalov: I think it's one of the best I've played against him VIDEO SIGN OUT

Following his straight-sets win over friend and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Thursday, Montreal native Felix Auger-Aliassime turns his sights to battling Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open on Friday morning.



Watch the match live beginning at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT on TSN3, TSN Direct and the TSN App



Tsitsipas, who is the No. 2 seed at the tournament, enters Friday’s match after taking down No. 14 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday.



Auger-Aliassime, 20, has a lifetime record of 2-3 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, with the Canadian having lost the past three matches. The pair last met in March in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open, with Tsitsipas prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.



Auger-Aliassime, who is the 10th seed at the Barcelona Open and 20th overall in the ATP rankings, has a record of 10-6 in 2021 and 72-58 over his career overall with zero titles.



Tsitsipas, the fifth-ranked player in the world, is 22-5 this year— which includes his win in the Monte-Carlo Masters final earlier this month. Tsitsipas has a lifetime record of 155-81, along with six career titles.​