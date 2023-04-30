MADRID — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov earned a 6-4, 6-2 second-round win over Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Sunday at the Madrid Open.

The Canadian duo had six aces to two double faults, while winning 82 per cent of first-serve points as they advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals.

They also broke on three of their four opportunities.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov will play Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday for a chance to make it into the semifinals.

In women's doubles action, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani defeated Erika Andreeva and Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 7-5 in second-round action.

Dabrowski and Stefani had three aces, won 73.2 per cent of first-serve points and went 3-of-8 on break point opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.