It was a tough Day 4 for Canadians at the Australian Open as Montreal’s Leylah Annie Fernandez fell to No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round of the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov hold Canada’s tennis hopes as they look to move on to the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament on Day 5.

Here are some of the matches to look forward to on the schedule:

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Francisco Cerundolo

After knocking out fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil (1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3) in the first round, Auger-Aliassime survived a second-round scare by defeating Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in five sets (3-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2).

The 22-year-old now faces No. 28 ranked Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the third round.

Cerundolo defeated fellow Argentinian Guido Pella in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-3) in the first round and took down France’s Corentin Moutet in four sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5) in the second round.

The two players are meeting for the first time in this third round of the Australian Open.

This is Auger-Aliassime’s fourth Australian Open. His best result came in 2022, where he lost to No. 2 ranked Daniil Medvedev in five sets (7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 5-7, 4-6) in the quarter-final.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Shapovalov took care of business in the second round by defeating Japan’s Taro Daniel in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 7-5) and he now faces his toughest task yet in the tournament taking on No. 10 ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

The two players have matched up against each other four times in their careers, with Hurkacz having a 3-1 advantage. Shapovalov’s lone victory over Hurkacz came in the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the Round of 16.

Hurkacz enters the third round after surviving a five-set match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. The 25-year-old won the 2022 Terra Wortmann Open and the 2019 Winston-Salem Open.

This is Shapovalov’s sixth Australian Open. His best result came in 2022 where he lost to tennis legend Rafael Nadal in five sets (3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6) in the quarter-final.

Iga Swiatek vs. Cristina Bucsa

World No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek continues her quest for her first Australian Open title as she takes on Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the third round.

Swiatek, 21, dispatched German Jule Niemeier in straight sets (6-4, 7-6) in the first round and blew past Colombia’s Camila Osorio in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) in the second round.

After getting through qualifiers prior to the start of the tournament, Bucsa defeated Germany’s Eva Lys in three sets (2-6, 6-0, 6-2) in the first round and then stunned Canadian Bianca Andreescu (2-6, 7-6, 6-4) in three sets.

