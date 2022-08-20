Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament.

The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss.

Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points.

Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thursday in the following round.

In men's doubles quarterfinal action, Richmond Hill, Ont., native Denis Shapovalov and partner Karen Khachanov fell 1-6, 6-7 (6) to Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram.

Shapovalov was eliminated from singles play after a straight-set loss to world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.