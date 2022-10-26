Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to Round of 16 at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the Round of 16 at the Swiss Indoors with a three-set win over Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler on Wednesday.

The Montreal native beat Huesler 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 at the tournament in Basel.

It's the first time that the world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime played the 62nd ranked Huesler in their ATP Tour careers.

Auger-Aliassime will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović on Thursday.

The Canadian took a 6-5 lead in the first set, but Huesler tied it to force set point which he eventually won 7-3.

Auger-Aliassime battled back, however, and finished the match with 17 aces to Huesler's 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.