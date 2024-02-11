DRESDEN, Germany — Felix Roussel earned gold to spearhead a second straight three-medal day for Canada in World Cup short track speedskating action on Sunday.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native won the men's 500 metres in a time of 40.078 seconds. Roussel also took silver in the 1,000 as part of the three Canadian medals earned on Saturday.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles, also from Sherbrooke, grabbed silver stopping the clock at 40.619 seconds.

Poland's Lukasz Kuczynski rounded out the podium with bronze, crossing the finish line in 41.583 seconds.

Canada's women's 3,000 relay team also earned silver.

The quartet of Danae Blais, Kim Boutin, Claudia Gagnon, Courtney Sarault finished in four minutes 6.076 seconds. The Netherlands (4:05.405) and the U.S. (4:09.740) took gold and bronze, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.