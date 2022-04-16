Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi has been acquired by the Turkish club Fenerbahce from Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC, turning a loan that started last September into a permanent transfer.

The Turkish team said Friday the transfer fee is 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million).

The 24-year-old has four goals in 25 league matches this season and no goals in six Europa League games.

Rossi played for LA from 2018-21.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports