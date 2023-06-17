MONTREAL — Rainy weather at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve got the best of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix's final practice session Saturday.

Sainz drew a red flag on the track after spinning at high speed on Turn 1 and sliding into the barricades, damaging his front wing and left rear tire midway through the session.

The Ferrari crew had three hours to repair the vehicle before the afternoon qualifying session, which determines where drivers start for Sunday's race.

Making matters worse for Sainz, the Spaniard was summoned by the stewards for impeding Williams Racing driver Alex Albon earlier in the session and could face a penalty.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who leads the Formula One drivers' standings, had the fastest lap at one minute 23.106 seconds. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came second, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was third. Montreal-born Lance Stroll finished seventh.

The forecast calls for rain throughout the day in Montreal.

