Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Maurice is a master of the game tape.

The Winnipeg Jets’ coach said a typical NHL game features about 60 to 70 events worth clipping for later, with sometimes three to four minutes of dull hockey lagging between noteworthy sequences.

What startled him about the Jets’ regular season series with the Nashville Predators was that he could barely go 30 seconds without something happening.

“There’s something going on just about every time the puck drops,” Maurice said Friday. “Lots of action. It’s a 60-minute game and you’re getting 60 minutes worth.”

Everyone got 25 more minutes than they bargained for on Sunday night. No one asked for a refund.

The NHL’s most anticipated second-round series certainly lived up to the billing in Game 2. It wasn’t just high-event hockey, it was hold-on-to-your-butts hockey.

Everything was happening in the best game of the Stanley Cup playoffs so far - from late-game drama to controversial calls, from P.K. Subban’s histrionics after a slash to Dustin Byfuglien’s herculean strength rag-dolling one Predator with each arm in a scrum.

Two NHL heavyweights just stood back and threw ‘em on Sunday night.

Thank the hockey gods this won’t be a short series, after all.

Any dream dancing in the heads of the Winnipeg Jets of quickly dispatching the Presidents' Trophy winners was squashed after the Predators scored early and responded for a hair-raising, 5-4 double overtime victory to even-up this best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Kevin Fiala played the hero, sending the 17,113 giddy into the Tennessee night after they stood for the entire overtime session.

Just the sixth meeting between the NHL’s top two regular season teams has all the makings of an epic back-and-forth slugfest, just like we all envisioned.

Game 3 will feature a Winnipeg Whiteout on Tuesday night as the Jets host their first-ever second round series game at Bell MTS Place. The Jets enjoyed the NHL’s best home record in the regular season.

The strange part in dissecting this all-square series is that the Jets actually played significantly better in Game 2, outshooting the Predators by a 50–41 margin, but fell short on the scoreboard.

That’s because Ryan Johansen nearly blew the roof off Bridgestone Arena when he responded to Brandon Tanev’s game-tying goal 33 seconds later to put the Preds ahead with his second goal of the game.

Johansen opened the scoring 27 seconds in, but the Jets answered 12 minutes later and then took the lead with the help of Mark Scheifele’s third goal of the series.

It was the first time in seven Stanley Cup playoff games this spring that the Jets did not score the game’s first goal. They have trailed for under 20 per cent of the total time on ice this postseason.

The Jets were nearly crippled by three offensive zone penalties taken, including a crucial interference call on Matt Hendricks that nullified an Andrew Copp’s goal that would’ve given Winnipeg a 3-2 edge. Instead, Viktor Arvidsson scored on the ensuing power play.

But even with the chips down, the Jets found a way to claw back in. Scheifele scored his playoff-best eighth strike with just 65 seconds to play to force overtime for the Jets for the first time this spring.

No one, not even the Preds fans who roared through entire television timeouts, could complain about a little extra hockey.