Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

ST. LOUIS — On the 39th Blues shot, the dam finally broke – and Connor Hellebuyck looked skyward with animated exasperation.

He was legitimately bothered. A mere five minutes separated him from an opening night shutout.

“What makes me mad is I had it covered for five seconds,” Hellebuyck said. “What goalie isn’t going to give up a goal when they get to keep whacking and whacking? Five minutes to go. And I got a piece of it, too, which made me even more mad.”

Nevermind that the Winnipeg Jets were up 5-0 at that point on a St. Louis team picked by many to be a thorn in their side in the Central Division murderer’s row.

Or that he made two ridiculous SportsCentre-worthy saves, both shorthanded, that fuelled the Jets to a convincing 5-1 win Thursday night at Enterprise Center to open the 2018-19 campaign.

No, Hellebuyck’s fiery response provided another peek into maybe the most interesting NHL goaltending personality since Patrick Roy. Because Hellebuyck wasn’t disappointed that he missed out on the accolade of a 13th career shutout.

He was angry that he wasn’t perfect.

That's how high he sets the bar every night.

“If he plays like that,” captain Blake Wheeler said, “he’s going to have a lot more opportunities for it.”

It was a start, merely the first step in an 82-game journey, but as debuts go Thursday night was just about as good as the Winnipeg Jets could have hoped.

Patrik Laine needed just four minutes to kickstart his race to 50 goals, the Jets scored three different ways (even-strength, power play and shorthanded) and all four lines chipped in with at least one goal.

The highlights were numerous, but perhaps the most comforting was how strong Hellebuyck looked after a less-than-stellar preseason. He picked up where he left off last spring, as calm and confident as ever, collecting his 10th straight regular season victory dating back to April as he extended his own franchise record.

“I was feeling it tonight,” Hellebuyck said. “I was playing well, I was moving well. I was having some fun out there. I was enjoying it. The guys made it easy, I was able to square up and do my job.”

Again, it was one game – a fact that cannot be emphasized enough. (Cam Talbot pitched an opening night shutout for an Oilers team with the same Stanley Cup expectations heaped on them.)

But with Hellebuyck serving as perhaps the Jets’ biggest question mark, if only because he doesn’t have the track record beyond one excellent year and one subpar rookie season, a 41-save performance was what you want to see out of your goaltender.

“He was just outstanding,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “Most of it was shorthanded, when you need your goaltender to be that good. He had a number of really good saves, but it’s the spark, right? You get a guy like that playing that kind of game, it inspires you to push a little harder.”

Wheeler saw first hand the kind of inspiration Hellebuyck could provide. He called Hellebuyck, now affectionately known as “Bucky,” last season’s MVP – the singular difference between making and missing the playoffs.

Wheeler knows how critical Hellebuyck will be to that success this year, but says he doesn’t have any doubt that he will perform.

“None whatsoever,” Wheeler said. “More than anything with a goalie in training camp, you look to see how they are mentally. His confidence is high, you can tell he feels good. He’s calm. He’s patient. I think he’s got a lot of confidence right now, so that more than anything is a good sign.”

It’s a unique confidence. Like when the Western Conference final ended and though he was badly outplayed, Hellebuyck said he was better than Marc-Andre Fleury.

“He just has it,” Wheeler said. “Sometimes he maybe fakes it when things aren’t going well and you’ve got to sort of have that air about you. I think that gives us confidence in him as well. For the most part, I think that’s just his personality. He really believes in what he does.”

Hellebuyck’s confidence is not boastful or arrogant, but he’s not shy, either. Maurice said he suspects it comes from Hellebuyck’s preparation level and his belief and desire to be the best. Anything Hellebuyck has said – like that time after a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers in his rookie year that he would be a Vezina and Stanley Cup-quality net minder – he has gone out and backed it up.

“I think it’s wanting to show the guys that I have what it takes and they can believe in me,” Hellebuyck said.

The Jets clearly believe in Hellebuyck. But he has something to prove, too, and Thursday night was the strong first step in doing it all over again.

“Last year is behind us now,” Hellebuyck said. “It’s a new year and we’ve got more to prove. We want to push for another seven [wins]. We need it. We want it. And we’ve got to get hungry for it.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli