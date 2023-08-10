English striker Lauren James has been given a two-game ban for stomping on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie, according to FIFA.

James, 21, was shown a red card in their Round of 16 match, which England eventually won in penalty kicks.

With the two-game ban, James, who has been a star in this tournament with three goals and three assists, will be eligible to return for the final, should England advance that far.

The message from her teammate Beth England is that the Lionesses won't let it be a distraction.

“I can imagine it’s a very difficult position to be in,” England said. “But whether they did it (made a decision) on the same day or not, it’s not going to affect us. We’re not defined by one player.”

England's next match is against Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday.