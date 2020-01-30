EDINBURG, Texas — FIFA president Gianni Infantino added his voice to the chorus of Christine Sinclair well-wishers in the wake of the Canada captain becoming the world's all-time leading goal-scorer.

The 36-year-old from Burnaby B.C., scored goals No. 184 and 185 in an 11-0 romp over St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship in south Texas. Sinclair's brace moved her past retired American Abby Wambach's world mark.

In a letter to Sinclair released by FIFA, Infantino offered his "warmest congratulations on this historical and exceptional accomplishment."

"This achievement rewards your outstanding 20-year career at the highest level, which could only be achieved thanks to your tremendous commitment, exemplary motivation, hard work and incredible passion for our beautiful game," he wrote. "Your human qualities and skills, not to mention your remarkable contribution to the popularity and growth of women's football, or soccer, deserve our admiration."

The FIFA boss noted Sinclair had made 290 appearances for Canada, appearing in five FIFA Women's World Cups and three Olympics.

"Congratulations again, dear Christine, and thank you for helping convey the positive message of football, promoting its image and benefits and being a wonderful example and role model for all those wishing to forge a career in football," he added.

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, Canada Soccer president Steven Reed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who also sent congratulations after the game via social media. As did Wambach and fellow American Mia Hamm, who held the goals record at 158 until Wambach passed her in 2013.

Sinclair sent out her own post-game tweet to her 99,800 followers, giving thanks for all the messages sent her way.

"I'm slightly overwhelmed. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends and family. 185 would not have been possible without you," she said.

Sinclair's goal haul is more than Cristiano Ronaldo (99) and Pele (77) combined. Ali Daei leads the men's international goal list with 109 in 149 appearances for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Dwayne De Rosario tops Canadian men in scoring with 22 goals in 81 games, although 20-year-old Jonathan David is making waves with 11 goals in just 12 appearances.

Having thumped the Sugar Girlz to open the tournament, Canada now faces the Reggae Girlz of Jamaica on Saturday. No. 51 Jamaica lost 1-0 to No. 26 Mexico on Wednesday.

"More important things to focus on now," Sinclair said after her milestone goals.

Canada is 7-0-0 all-time against the Jamaicans with a 48-1 edge in scoring. Sinclair has accounted for 11 of those goals.

The Jamaican squad includes Toronto-born striker Tiffany Cameron, who plays professionally in Norway.

Jamaica attended the Women's World Cup for the first time last summer, exiting after first-round losses to Brazil, Italy and Australia. The Reggae Girlz qualified for the World Cup via a penalty shootout win over Panama to finish third in CONCACAF qualifying behind the U.S. and Canada.

Cedella Marley, daughter of the late reggae star Bob Marley, and others helped raise funds to get the Reggae Girlz out of a financial hole prior to the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020.

