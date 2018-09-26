KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — FIFA vice-president Sheikh Salman is standing for re-election as Asia's soccer leader and faces a likely challenger from Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Football Confederation says the Bahraini royal family member confirmed at an executive committee meeting in Uzbekistan he would be a candidate. The election is scheduled for April 6.

Sheikh Salman has led the AFC since 2013, and finished second to Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election in February 2016.

The sheikh says "I am proud of what we have achieved in that time and I am not ready to leave this organization into a state of chaos."

An expected challenger is Adel Ezzat, who resigned as Saudi soccer federation president last month to prepare a candidacy.

