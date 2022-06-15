We're about to find out what parts of Canada we'll invite the world to enjoy

The 2026 World Cup is coming to Canada, but on Thursday, we will find out just exactly where.

FIFA will announce the host cities for the first-ever 48-team World Cup – co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico – in a televised event from New York City.

You can catch the 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities announcement LIVE at 5pm et/2pm pt on TSN1/5, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

With the expanded field, the 2026 World Cup will feature a total of 80 matches, up from the 64 that will be played at Qatar 2022 this fall. Sixty of those matches will be played in the US, including everything from the quarterfinals forward. The remaining 20 games will be played at Canadian and Mexican sites.

The three Canadian cities vying for games are Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto with BC Place, Commonwealth Stadium and BMO Field as the prospective game sites. The games in Mexico will likely be awarded to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

With fewer cities bidding for games in Canada and Mexico, only one or two cities are expected to miss out. The same cannot be said for the US where 17 cities are still in the running. Only 10 to 12 American cities are expected to host games. The cities bidding for games in the United States are Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City (the nearby Meadowlands, NJ), Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

The 2026 World Cup will be the third played in North America and first since United States 1994. The 1986 World Cup, Canada’s only appearance at the quadrennial event prior to 2022, was held in Mexico.