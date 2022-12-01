Germany's 4-2 win over Costa Rica in their final match of Group E action from Qatar wasn't enough to keep Hansi Flick's side from crashing out of the FIFA World Cup.

Japan's 2-1 victory over Spain gave them top spot in the group with Spain claiming the second spot on goal differential.

Thursday's result marks the first time that Germany has ever been eliminated at the group stage in two straight World Cups, following an early exit from Russia in 2018.

Germany joins Belgium as European giants flying out of Qatar after Thursday's matches.

Germany came flying out after the opening whistle to start the match, asking questions of Keylor Navas almost immediately.

In the second minute, Jamal Musiala stepped into the area with a low drive and Navas parried away before a sensational solo run from Musiala in the seventh didn't result in a shot.

After an unmarked Thomas Muller should have scored in the ninth, Serge Gnabry grabbed what seemed like an inevitable opener a minute later. David Raum found the former West Brom forward with a picture perfect cross to head towards the far post with Navas unable to intervene. It was Gnabry's first headed goal for the national team.

The one-way traffic continued, but Germany was held at bay with a terrific save by Navas on Leon Goretzka in the 15th.

Even with the lion's share of possession, Germany's resolve began to weaken towards the end of the half with sloppiness settling in. A misplay by Antonio Rudiger allowed Keysher Fuller to slip in alone on Manuel Neuer, in his 19th World Cup start to set a new record among goalkeepers, made a fine save to poke over in the 39th.

That shoddy defending carried over into the second half and Los Ticos were dreaming.

In the 58th, Costa Rica found an equalizer. Kendall Watson's shot from distance was spilled by Neuer and Yeltsin Tejada was there to poke home to even matters.

Sensationally, Los Ticos would take the lead minutes later through Juan Pablo Vargas. From a free kick, Vargas poked home in the 70th with the German players complaining of an offside in the build-up, but VAR would confirm the good goal.

That result would have taken Costa Rica into the knockouts, but it wasn't to be.

After a number of fine chances were spurned by Germany through either their own poor finishing or Navas's intervention, Chelsea's Kai Havertz tied things in the 73rd. Played in by substitute Niclas Fullkrug, Havertz bundled over the line to make it 2-2.

And Havertz wasn't done. Taking a fine cross from Gnabry, Havertz tapped home to make it 3-2 in the 85th only minutes after Navas made what might have been the save of the tournament on Fullkrug.

But Fullkrug would get his own goal in the 89th. After initially having been ruled offside by the linesman, the Werder Bremen man's goal was given by VAR in the 89th to make it 4-2.

Japan now meets Croatia on Monday, while Spain takes on Morocco on Tuesday for spots in the quarterfinals.