In a must-win game, Denmark was frustrated by Australia in a scoreless first half in their Group D finale from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Denmark enjoyed possession for much of the half, they had little to show for it, infrequently testing Mat Ryan in the Socceroos' goal.

The first real chance of the match came in the 11th minute. Martin Braithwaite streaked inside the area and unleashed a drive from a sharp angle, but Ryan was up for the challenge, parrying away for a corner. Minutes later, the Espanyol forward probably could have taken another shot from the lip of the box, but instead squared up for Andreas Skov Olsen whose shot was skied over the bar.

In the 19th, Ryan found himself in a spot of trouble. Joakim Maehle darted past his marker to latch onto a long cross and sprint towards the byline. He intended to send a pass across the face of goal for teammates who had followed him into the area, but his effort got caught up in Ryan's feet and rattled around near the goal line for a couple of nervy seconds for the Socceroos.

Picking up a pass from Christian Eriksen in the 29th, Jesper Lindstrom cut inside the box and attempted to find an oncoming Mathias Jensen, but the pass was deflected before reaching the Brentford man and he couldn't manage a shot. The ball then landed at the feet of Eriksen, who shot harmlessly wide.

Australia were able to manage four shots on Kasper Schmeichel in the Danish net, but all of them - like Aziz Behich's in the 43rd - were tame.

If the current results were to hold, Australia would move on to the Round of 16 while Denmark would head home.