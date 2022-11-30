Ben White has left the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and returned home for personal reasons, England announced on Wednesday.

The Arsenal defender was an unused substitute in England's three group-stage matches.

"We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time," England said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Poole native has been capped five times by the Three Lions since his first call-up in 2021.

A product of the Southampton and Brighton academies, White is in his second season with the Gunners following a £50 million move from the Seagulls.

He's made 19 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season.