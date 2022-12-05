Must See: Livakovic turns away three to send Croatia to the quarter-finals on penalties

Croatia advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, defeating Japan 1-1 (3-1 on penalties) as goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic came up big on spot kicks.

Livakovic made three saves on penalties to send the 2018 finalists through to the final eight. The three saves during penalties equaled a World Cup record for the Dinamo Zagreb No. 1.

Croatia will now meet the winner of the Brazil-South Korea match set for later on Monday.

It was the first time a match at the 2022 tournament required extra time with the two teams level after 90 minutes.

A first-half goal by Daizen Maeda was cancelled out early in the second half by a fine header from Ivan Perisic.

Japan almost found an opener a little over two minutes into the match when Junya Ito played a short corner to Wataru Endo, whose cross was met by Shogo Taniguchi at the far post, but the veteran defender's header went wide.

Croatia had a chance of their own early on, as well, after a terrible error by Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Arsenal defender's back pass was very poor and it was jumped on Perisic, who ran at the Japan goal from a tight angle. Seeing Andrej Kramaric too closely marked, Perisic shot himself from a very sharp angle that was turned aside by Shuichi Gonda to bail out Tomiyasu.

The Samurai Blue came close again in the 12th when Ito's low cross failed to contact with Maeda and Yuto Nagatomo with the ball just out of reach of their diving efforts to deflect home.

Japan got their goal in the 43rd, unsurprisingly off of a set piece. After Japan took a corner short, Ritsu Doan fired a cross into the box that bounced around before Maeda struck home to give the Samurai Blue a 1-0 lead they took into the break.

Croatia responded well after the restart and had a penalty shout denied in the opening minutes of the second half. A Borna Barisic cross into the area intended for Bruno Petkovic in the 51st was caught by Gonda as Petkovic went to ground after contact from Taniguchi, but the referee wasn't interested.

But they would get their goal not long thereafter when Perisic turned from provider to goal scorer.

In the 55th, Josip Juranovic found Dejan Lovren and the veteran defender sent a cross from deep into the area where it was met by a terrific header by Perisic to make it 1-0. It was the 10th goal at a major tournament by the Spurs winger and the goal took Perisic past the legendary Davor Suker on goals at a World Cup or Euro in a Croatia shirt.

The goal also put Perisic in elite company alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Xherdan Shaqiri as the only players to have scored in each of the last three World Cups.

The goal seemed to wake up the Samurai Blue. In the 58th, Endo whipped a dipping shot that appeared to be earmarked for just under the bar that Livakovic did well to poke over.

Back the other way, the ageless Modric almost got his name on the scoresheet. In the 63rd, the Real Madrid icon took a pop for about 20 yards out that forced Gonda into a nice save. Modric would go on to exit the match in the 99th, coming off for Lovro Majer, sparking speculation that the match could have been the last time Modric will appear in a Croatia shirt.

Japan probably should have had a winner in the 81st. Kaoru Mitoma found Tomiyasu in the area with both time and space. Seemingly unaware that he had both, Tomiyasu squared up the ball for nobody instead of firing at Livakovic.

But that was close as either team would come to a winner in the 90 minutes.

The first half of extra time offered very little with the sense that both teams might be steeling themselves for penalties, but in the final minute a brilliant run by Mitoma was finished by a hard strike that Livakovic did very well to palm over for a corner.

In the second half of ET, Mitoma made another strong run, but chose to play a ball into a crowded Croatia area where it was easily cleared by the Croatia backline instead of taking a shot at goal.

As the minutes ticked down, penalties appeared to be an inevitability.