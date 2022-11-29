Rashford cuts in before booting it past Ward for his second of the game

Marcus Rashford scored two second-half goals and helped create the other to send England through to the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup and send Wales crashing out.

Phil Foden scored the other goal in a 3-0 Three Lions win to top Group B and set up a Round of 16 clash against Senegal.

Wales needed a win and some help to advance, but showed very little urgency during the first 45 minutes and lost Neco Williams to a suspected concussion.

England, only needing a point for passage into the knockouts, looked the more likely to score in the first half. In the 10th minute, Rashford, in his first start, was released behind the Wales backline, but Leicester City's Danny Ward, starting in the Wales goal in place of the suspended Wayne Hennessey, was up to the task, coming off his line to cut the angle and turn away a low drive.

In the dying minutes of the half, England would come close again after Jude Bellingham danced his way into the area and set up Foden, also starting for the first time, but the Manchester City man shot over from in tight.

Both Rashford and Foden would be redeemed early in the second half in a span of just 66 seconds.

After Foden was scythed down not far from the Wales area, both Rashford and Luke Shaw stood over the dead ball. Shaw deferred to his Manchester United teammate, who smashed home a fine free-kick past Ward in the 50th to open the scoring.

Wales could barely catch their breath before they found themselves two down. Rashford forced Ben Davies into a turnover deep in the Wales half and found Harry Kane inside the area. Spotting an oncoming Foden, Kane squared up across the face of goal for a tap-in in the 51st.

Going down 2-0 briefly brought Wales to life. A drive by Kieffer Moore was deflected by Harry Maguire and the change in direction forced Jordan Pickford into a fine save in the 56th.

The Three Lions weren't finished and it was Rashford at it again.

Substitute Kalvin Phillips sent a deep ball for Rashford down the right and the United man danced into the area, cut inside and went through the legs of Ward to make it 3-0 in the 68th. The goal was England's 100th at a World Cup.

Minutes after missing out on a hat-trick after a nice save from Ward, Rashford subbed off for Jack Grealish in the 76th, leaving the pitch to a standing ovation from England supporters.

In facing Senegal, the Three Lions meet a first-time opponent. England has had success against African sides in the past, posting 14 wins and six draws in 20 matches.

