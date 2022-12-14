France is 45 minutes away from becoming the first side to reach back-to-back FIFA World Cup Finals in 20 years as they lead Morocco 1-0 at the half from Qatar in their semi-final tie on a goal from Theo Hernandez.

The victors will meet Argentina in Sunday's World Cup Final.

The defending champions signaled their intent from the opening whistle and were quickly ahead.

Antoine Griezmann led a move into the Morocco area and teed up for Kylian Mbappé whose shot was blocked. Olivier Giroud couldn't get a shot off and it finally fell for Hernandez, who acrobatically beat Bono to make it 1-0 in the fifth. The goal was the fastest scored in a World Cup semi-final since 1958 - coincidentally, it was in a 5-2 France loss to Brazil.

The goal was a bit of redemption for Hernandez, who struggled in the quarter-finals victory over England. There will also be questions asked of Bono and whether or not he should have come off his line to challenge Hernandez.

While the goal momentarily quieted Morocco's ample support, they gave the fans something to cheer about shortly thereafter when the Atlas Stars reminded France of their quality. After some fine work in the midfield from Sofyan Amrabat, something that has become a trademark of his during this World Cup, Azzedine Ounahi tested Hugo Lloris from distance with a hard strike, but the Tottenham Hotspur 'keeper was up to the challenge with a diving save in the 11th.

It should have been 2-0 in the 35th. While a typically blistering run by Mbappé was snuffed out, the ball fell for a completely unmarked Giroud on the penalty spot, but he shot wide at the open net and pulled his shirt over his face in disgust.

In the 40th, Manchester United's Raphael Varane was inches away from a second, striking just wide from a Griezmann corner.

Morocco almost made France pay for their missed chances in the 44th. Off of a corner, Jawad El Yamiq's spectacular overhead effort rung off of the post with Lloris, perhaps, getting a fingertip to it.

Morocco had been buoyed to by a mostly first-choice XI for Walid Regragui with injury doubts in Noussair Mazraoui and Hakim Ziyech available for selection. Even more surprising was the presence of captain Romain Saiss, who had been stretchered off in the second half of the 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarters. But Saiss was fighting a battle he perhaps should not have been. Minutes after letting Olivier Giroud get in behind him and lash against the post, Saiss gestured to the bench that he had to come off and was substituted in the 21st with Standard Liege's Selim Amallah.

France manager Didier Deschamps was also forced to turn to his bench with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been excellent thus far, and Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano both ruled out with illness. In their respective places, Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Ibrahim Konaté of Liverpool stepped into the starting XI for Les Bleus.