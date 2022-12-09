Inextricably linked throughout world history, neighbours France and England do battle for a place in the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup. Two of the deepest squads in Qatar, Les Bleus are looking to continue their run as defending champions, while the Three Lions are trying to make it into the semis for just the fourth time ever and for the first time in consecutive World Cups. With two sides filled with superstars, the match is one of the most anticipated to date in Qatar.

Watch France take on England at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. in quarter-final action on Saturday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The France-England football rivalry is almost 100 years old with the first match between the sides – a 4-1 England win in Paris – coming on May 10, 1923. Despite their lengthy history, Saturday’s match will mark just the third time the two teams have met at a World Cup and the first time in 40 years. The game will also be the first one played between the two teams in a World Cup knockout match.

Not that history will decide anything on Saturday, but England has won its two previous World Cup meetings with France. At World Cup 1966 in London, the Three Lions topped Les Bleus 2-0 on a Roger Hunt brace with England eventually going on to claim its sole World Cup title. Then at World Cup 1982 in Spain, two goals from Bryan Robson and another from former Toronto FC manager Paul Mariner lifted England to a 3-1 group-stage win over France.

England and France come into the match with offences that are flying on all cylinders. The high-scoring Three Lions and Portugal share the tournament lead for most goals scored (12) in Qatar, while France isn’t far behind with nine of their own. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been the commanding force expected of him through four matches, notching a tournament-leading five goals and leading the race for the Golden Boot. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are two of the seven players sitting on three goals.

Despite the immense threat that Mbappé poses, England and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker believes he’s up for the challenge.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best, in the world,” Walker said of Mbappé. “I understand what I need to do and that’s to stop him. It’s probably easier said than done, but I don’t underestimate myself. I have to take extra care and give him the respect he deserves, but not too much respect because he’s playing England and we can cause them problems. The game is not England v. Mbappé. The game is England v. France.”

Poland defender Matty Cash, whose team fell to France in the Round of 16, is also backing Walker to make a difference against Mbappé, but has warned him of what he’s in for on Saturday.

“I spent the afternoon watching his clips and I knew it was going to be a tough test, but when he gets the ball, stops and moves, he’s the quickest thing I’ve ever seen,” the England-born right-back said. “In real life, he’s burning my legs — that’s the difference. It’s a massive difference. When he stands you up and moves, he does it really well. He drops the shoulder, goes short then long. I got into a couple of races with him and I did all right. You look over your shoulder and he’s there.”

As transcendent a talent as Mbappé is, Adrien Rabiot doesn’t believe that Les Bleus are too reliant on him.

"We take it as a positive to have him,” the Juventus midfielder said. "He is completely focused on scoring and we do everything we can to help him. We are not dependent on him. He has amazing potential and maybe 90 per cent he is able to use [his] speed and assist. We have other players who can make a difference in another way. But Kylian is a great weapon and [we’re] not going to deprive ourselves of that, for sure."

While Mbappé missed training earlier in the week, there is no indication that he won’t be available for selection on Saturday for Didier Deschamps. In the other dugout, Gareth Southgate will have a fuller complement of players at his disposal than he initially thought. Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, who has returned to England after his family was the victim of a home invasion, is back in Qatar with the team while West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is also available for selection after being sidelined with an illness earlier in the week. Arsenal defender Ben White, who also returned to England to attend to a personal matter, remains unavailable and will not return.

POTENTIAL ENGLAND XI: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Bellingham, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden

POTENTIAL FRANCE XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé, Giroud