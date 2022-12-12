Already having slayed two European giants in Spain and Portugal, an unheralded Morocco side looks to claim its biggest upset to date Wednesday when the Atlas Lions look to prevent France from reaching a second straight FIFA World Cup Final and becoming the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups.

Watch France take on Morocco at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in semi-final action on Wednesday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Buoyed by, perhaps, the loudest fans in Qatar, Morocco has been the surprise package of the World Cup, becoming the first African and Arabic nation to reach the semifinals and having yet to concede a goal scored by the opposition (The goal Canada scored in its 2-1 loss against Morocco in the group stage was officially credited as own goal to West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd). The Atlas Lions are dreaming right now and don’t seem to have any intention of stopping.

Central to the Atlas Lions’ rise has been manager Walid Regragui, who is only in his fourth month of management and has yet to taste defeat.

What Regragui has done in his short time at the helm of the Atlas Lions is nothing short of revelatory. Capped 45 times as a player, Regragui was appointed to his post in late August after the dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic, who was fired over disagreements between the FA and manager over his methods. Oddly enough, it marked the third time Halilhodzic had been fired by a team he led to World Cup qualification prior to the actual tournament itself, following getting the axe from Cote d’Ivoire (2010) and Japan (2018).

One of the France-born Regragui’s first acts as manager was to return Hakim Ziyech to the fold. The 29-year-old Chelsea winger had been frozen out of the national setup by Halilhodzic and had considered his international career to be over. Ziyech has been one of the stars of the World Cup for Morocco, using his pace to help Achraf Hakimi overwhelm opponents on the right side and then drop back ably to defend.

There’s an element of redemption at play for the former Ajax man who is not only restoring his reputation on the international level but is giving the Blues a lot to think about as his usage under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter has been sparing this season. Ziyech only made nine appearances across all competitions ahead of the break. Shaking off Halilhodzic’s characterization of him as a me-first player, Ziyech has proven to be a key component to a full team effort that has won over fans all over the world.

Regragui compared his side to a beloved film icon.

“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup,” Regragui said. “I think now the world is with Morocco.”

Presumably Regragui knows what happens at the end of Rocky and a moral victory isn’t the same thing as an actual one. In France, the Atlas Lions will come up against Apollo Creed, Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago all rolled into one. Didier Deschamps’ side has yet to hit full gear and has gotten by thus far mostly on sheer talent, rather than effort. Les Bleus are the deepest side in Qatar and are led by the man currently leading the race for the Golden Boot in Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé, who is sitting on five goals.

To reach the semis, France got the job done against England, winning 2-1, but it would be hard to argue they were the better side over the 90 minutes. Les Bleus’ backline was run ragged by the industriousness of Bukayo Saka, while Kyle Walker was able to hold Mbappé at bay for much of the match.

What France did better than England did, though, was cash in. While Les Bleus’ opportunities weren’t as plentiful as the Three Lions, they made theirs count. A beautiful strike by Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th took advantage of a screened Jordan Pickford, while Olivier Giroud’s match winner in the 78th took him to 73 goals to increase his lead for most goals in a France shirt. That goal stood as the winner because Harry Kane failed to convert his second penalty of the match, skying it over the bar in the 84th.

Deschamps enjoyed the win but recognized his side’s good fortune.

"We played a superb England team who are strong technically and physically,” the former Juventus midfielder and 1998 World Cup champion said. "It's brilliant for the players to be in the last four again…we got a bit lucky although we gave away two penalties. We kept our lead with our hearts and our guts."

That’s what makes France the scariest of propositions for the Atlas Lions. Les Bleus have already managed to reach the last four without showing their immense quality simply because their talent level is that overwhelming. What could make things worse is a litany of injuries for Morocco heading into the match.

“Leaving it all out on the pitch” is a tired cliché, but it really is what the Atlas Lions have been doing, thus far. Captain Romain Saiss was stretchered off in the win over Portugal but says he’s going to give it his all to be ready for France.

“I will try, I don’t know,” the former Wolves defender said. “We will see tomorrow; we will do some exams to see what kind of injury I have. But I will try my best to be on the pitch. I hope it will be okay. After that, if I feel it’s too difficult, I will not take any risks to put my team in trouble just to play the semifinal.”

His usual partner in central defence, Aguerd, is also a doubt with a thigh injury he picked up in the Spain match that left him unable to play against Portugal but is trending towards being available. Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui was also a spectator against Portugal with a hip injury, while Ziyech’s early exit in the quarters was mostly due to a series of knocks, rather than one injury in particular. Both appear likely to be available.

One player who won’t be involved against France is Walid Cheddira. The 24-year-old Bari forward picked up two quick yellows against Portugal after coming on as a 65th-minute substitute and will now be suspended for the match.

Les Bleus enter the match with no fresh injury concerns.

POTENTIAL FRANCE XI: Lloris; Koundé, Upamecano, Varane, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud

POTENTIAL MOROCCO XI: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal