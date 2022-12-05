After looking dangerous throughout the first 45 minutes on set pieces, Japan broke through in the closing minutes of the half through Daizen Maeda to lead Croatia 1-0 at the half of their Round of 16 tie at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After a short corner, Ritsu Doan's free kick rattled around the box before falling to the Celtic man, who fired home in the 43rd.

The first real chance of the match came from a Japan set piece only about 135 seconds into the match and the Samurai Blue should probably have been ahead. Junya Ito played a short corner to Wataru Endo, who sent in a fine cross towards the far post where it was met by Shogo Taniguchi's head, but the veteran defender's effort went wide.

Croatia came close minutes later after Ivan Perisic almost made something of nothing. A terrible back pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu was pounced upon by the Tottenham Hotspur winger, who began to close in on the Japan net from a tight angle. With Andrej Kramaric marked tightly, Perisic decided to take a shot himself from a very sharp angle that was dealt with by Shuichi Gonda to spare the blushes of the Arsenal defender.

Continuing to find success with wing play, Japan had another promising chance in the 12th. Ito's low cross was a pretty one, but neither Maeda nor Yuto Nagatomo could slide to reach it with Domink Livakovic untroubled in the Croatia net.

Midway through the half, Kramaric had an opportunity snuffed out. With a move started by Luka Modric, Perisic found the Hoffenheim man in the area, but the Japanese backline closed down on him quickly and smartly repelled the attack.

Late in the half, some fine team work from the Samurai Blue went unrewarded. After diligent efforts from Maeda and Hidemasa Morita, the ball fell for Daichi Kamada at a tight angle. After making some more room for himself, his effort sailed wildly over the bar with the Eintracht man grimacing afterwards, knowing that he should have had given Japan a lead.