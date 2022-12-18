This might have been Lionel Messi's final World Cup, but it won't be the last time seeing him in an Argentina shirt.

Fresh off of his first World Cup triumph, the 2022 Golden Ball winner in Qatar as the tournament's top player says that he is not retiring internationally.

Lionel Messi: “No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt”, tells TyC Sports. ⭐️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Nd9KGboZgG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022

"No, I'm not going to retire from the national team," the 35-year-old Messi told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports. "I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina."

Messi, who scored two goals in Argentina's 3-3 (4-2 on penalties) victory over France earlier on Sunday, said last week that this World Cup would undoubtedly be his last.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a Final," Messi told Agrentine outlet Diario Deportivo Ole last week. "It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best."

By playing Sunday's Final, Messi extended his record for most matches played at a World Cup with 26. His two goals took him to 12 at a World Cup, bringing him level with Brazil icon Pele.

Messi is the Albiceleste's all-time most capped player with 172 and record goal scorer with 98. With Sunday's victory, Messi has now won a World Cup, Copa America and Olympic gold medal with Argentina.