After 120 scoreless minutes, Morocco defeated Spain 0-0 (3-0 on penalties) to advance to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bono made two saves during the spot kicks to earn Spain the victory.

Morocco will now meet the winner of Tuesday's second Round of 16 match, Portugal versus Switzerland, in the last eight.

The match marked a second straight day of penalties after Croatia prevailed over Japan on spot kicks on Monday.

Morocco frustrated Spain for almost all of the 120 minutes with a well-organized defensive effort and tenacity. Walid Regragui's side was more than happy to concede possession to Spain and then attempt to prevent them from doing anything with it. It ended up being a sound game plan as it kept Spain at bay for large swathes of the match.

Marco Asensio had the first real chance of the first half in the 27th, but his shot hit the side netting.

Morocco had their first opportunity minutes later. Noussair Mazraoui dispossessed Ferran Torres and shot from distance, but Simon knocked it down and corralled it before Youssef En-Nasyri could pounce on the rebound.

Morocco should have been ahead in the 42nd. Sofiane Boufal found Nayef Aguerd with a fine cross, but the West Ham defender headed wide.

The second half began with more urgency from La Roja, but with nothing to show for it.

In the 54th, Hakimi brought Pedri to ground and the referee awarded the free kick. Asensio teed up for Dani Olmo whose effort was easily handled by Bono in what was Spain's first shot on target.

Luis Enrique introduced Alvaro Morata, who has three goals thus far at the World Cup, in the 63rd as Spain continued to chase a goal. In the 69th, a chance for Morata was snuffed out by a perfectly timed challenge by Aguerd.

In the 78th, another Spanish wave petered out when Olmo skied a shot over the bar from just outside the area. Minutes later, an inviting cross by Nico Williams to the near post was dealt with by the Morocco backline before Olmo could poke home.

As Spain continued to heap on the pressure, Morata snuck in behind the backline in the 82nd and slashed a ball across the face of goal from a sharp angle.

Against the run of play in the 85th, a sumptuous cross to the far post to Walid Cheddira didn't have enough on it to trouble Simon.

In the first minute of stoppage, a Spanish free kick to the far post found an unmarked Morata, but his header was poor and went well over the bar.

Spain completed the 90 minutes plus stopped with 685 passes completed and just five shots.

Williams, who continued to make a difference in extra time after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 75th, nearly hooked up with Morata at the near post in the 96th. The Athletic Bilbao man's cross was a fine one, but Morata couldn't get there with his head, coming up just short.

In the 103rd, Simon made his biggest contribution of the night. With it mostly one-way traffic in the first half of extra time, Azzedine Ouhani sprung Cheddira with a beautiful through ball, but Simon came out to cut the angle and stop his low drive for Morocco's best chance of the match.

Cheddira had another strong run late in the second half of stoppage, but he couldn't get a shot off before being closed down by two markers and the advancing Simon. The Bari forward immediately knew he should have done more with his opportunity.

In the dying second of stoppage, Spain thought they had a winner. Ansu Fati picked out Pablo Sarabia streaking towards the far post, but his shot cleared the far post in what should have been a goal on the final kick of the 120 minutes.

It was the fifth time at a World Cup that Spain went out in penalties and the second straight World Cup in which they were eliminated on penalties in the Round of 16 following a scoreless 120 minutes.