A fine goal from Cody Gakpo has the Netherlands 45 minutes away from a berth in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup as they lead Ecuador 1-0 at the half of their Group A match in Qatar.

Gakpo's goal, his second of the tournament, was the fastest scored thus far in Qatar.

In the sixth minute, Davy Klassen took hold of the ball just outside of the Ecuador area and teed up Gakpo for a blistering left-foot shot that rocketed past Hernan Galindez in the Ecuador goal.

For the PSV man, it was the latest in a string of influential performances in an Oranje shirt. In 28 appearances for the Netherlands, Gakpo has been involved in 34 goals - scoring 16 and assisting on 18 others.

But Ecuador responded well to going down by a number of probing runs, especially down the left side, that put the Dutch on the backfoot.

In the 32nd, Enner Valencia, who had both goals in the opening day 2-0 win over hosts Qatar, forced a fine save out of Andries Noppert. The veteran Fenerbahce forward cut inside the area and ripped an effort with his right foot that Noppert dived to rappel.

Ecuador thought they had an equalizer through Pervis Estupian in first-half stoppage, but it was immediately ruled out for offside.

In the earlier Group A match on Friday, Senegal was a 2-0 winner over Qatar.