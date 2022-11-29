In a must-win match, Senegal headed into halftime with a 1-0 win over Ecuador in their final match of Group A action at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dangerous for the entire half, it was Watford's Ismäila Sarr who gave the Lions of Teranga the lead with a 44th-minute penalty.

The match began with some open, back-and-forth football.

The best chances of the early going came to Senegal. In the seventh, Iliman Ndiaye came down the right and sent a fine ball into the box, but Felix Torres dealt with it before any of Ndiaye's teammates could make anything of it. Then in the ninth, Boulaye Dia made a run into the Ecuador area after slipping in behind the backline, but his shot was a poor one, dragging it past the far post.

Enner Valencia, fit after exiting the Qatar match early with an apparent leg injury, had his two efforts from just inside the area blocked by the Senegal defence in the 11th.

In the 24th, Senegal came close again through Sarr. The Watford man dispossessed Angelo Preciado on the touchline before dinking into the area and letting a curling attempt fly, but it sailed over the far post.

Later in the half, Torres was called on again for a key intervention in the 38th. After Sarr dispossessed Moises Caicedo in the Ecuador half, he started a fine move forward that ended with Torres blocking a Dia shot from close range.

But Senegal wouldn't be denied. Bursting forward into the area, Sarr was bundled over by Piero Hincapié and the referee pointed to the spot. Taking his own penalty, Sarr's brief delay froze Hernan Galindez before the Hornets man calmly slipped the ball inside the far post.

As it stands, Senegal is headed to the knockout round, while Ecuador's World Cup is about to conclude.