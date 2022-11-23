Goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres have given Spain a 3-0 lead at the half over Costa Rica in their Group E opener at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Much of the first 45 minutes was one-way traffic with wave after wave of attack from the 2010 World Cup winners.

Minutes before Olmo scored the match's opener, he probably should have found the back of the net. In the fifth minute, his close-range volley was lashed across goal, but it cleared the far post.

He more than made up for it in the 12th. Collecting a chip from Gavi, the RB Leipzig man threw off defender Oscar Duarte and smartly finished past Keylor Navas to make it 1-0. The goal was Spain's 100th at World Cup, becoming only the sixth nation to achieve the feat.

La Roja would double their lead minutes later. Receiving a cross from Jordi Alba, Asensio scored his first international goal since 2018 to make it 2-0 in the 21st.

Things did not ease up for Los Ticos' defenders and they paid for it again in the 31st when Duarte clipped the heel of Alba in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Barcelona's Torres stepped up to take the spot kick, sending Navas the wrong way to make it 3-0.

Spain became the second team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to score three goals in the first half after England notched three against Iran on Monday.