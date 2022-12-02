Serbia and Switzerland are level 2-2 at the half of their Group G finale at the FIFA World Cup.

After Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring, goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic put Serbia ahead before Breel Embolo evened matters late in the half.

If the result stands, Switzerland will join Brazil in the Round of 16 in Qatar.

The Swiss almost claimed a lead in the opening minute if it weren't for the heroics of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Breel Embolo slipped behind the Serbia defence and was stopped at point-blank range before Milinkovic-Savic made a fine diving save on Granit Xhaka.

Some back-and-forth football followed with Serbia getting their own chances to break the deadlock in the sixth when Nikola Milenkovic headed just wide off of a corner and then Andrija Zivkovic rang a fine shot off of the woodwork in the 12th.

Switzerland struck first in the 20th thanks to some fine work from Djibril Sow. After a Ricardo Rodriguez shot was dealt with by Milinkovic-Savic, the ball came out to Sow, who found Shaqiri on the right side of the area and the Chicago Fire man made it 1-0.

With the goal, Shaqiri joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men to have scored at the last three World Cups.

But Serbia would answer back quickly through Fulham hitman Mitrovic. Ajax's Dusan Tadic served up a beautiful cross for Mitrovic to meet with a perfect header that Gregor Kobel had no chance to stop to make it 1-1 in the 26th.

In the 35th, Serbia would jump out in front with Tadic at the centre of things again. Tadic found Vlahovic in the area and the Juventus star outduelled Nottingham Forest's Remo Freuler and beat Kobel with a low shot inside the far post to make it 2-1.

The scoreline wouldn't hold, though.

In the 44th, the Swiss took advantage of some lax Serbia defending with Breel Embolo tapping in for his second goal of the tournament.

The match is a rematch of a heated encounter at the 2018 World Cup in which Switzerland won 2-1.