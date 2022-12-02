Must See: Ghana haunted by penalty yet again as Rochet denies Ayew

Twelve years after their infamous quarterfinals match in South Africa, Ghana is once again out of a World Cup at the hands of Uruguay, but this time Uruguay will join them in going home.

La Celeste defeated the Black Stars 2-0 in their Group H finale at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but South Korea's 2-1 win over Portugal means both teams exit after the group stage.

At the 2010 World Cup, Uruguay defeated Ghana on penalties to advance to the semi-finals after Luis Suarez memorably stopped a sure Ghana goal from crossing the line in the dying seconds of extra time with his hands. Unrepentant years later and still in the role of Ghana villain, Suarez was the only holdover starter from the match in Johannesburg.

As if it were scripted, penalties would once again haunt the Black Stars against their old foe.

In the 16th minute, Jordan Ayew made a run into the box and shot low at Sergio Rochet. Rochet should have done better and only managed to parry the ball to Mohammed Kudus, who attempted to shoot over Rochet and was to ground by the keeper in the process. Ghana immediately appealed for a penalty, while Uruguay was irate that the play hadn't been blown dead for an offside on Andre Ayew, who they believed impeded Rochet on the initial attempt by Ayew's brother.

A lengthy VAR review followed with angry Uruguay players surrounding the referee and Darwin Nunez booked for dissent. A penalty was finally given with the elder Ayew brother emerging as the taker. But his attempt was a poor one. Trying to psych out Rochet by standing over the ball for several seconds following the referee's whistle, Ayew eventually sent a tame effort low that was easily turned aside by Rochet.

With the save, Ghana became the first team since the detailed collection of statistics in 1966 to have a World Cup penalty saved twice by the same opponent. Rochet's save was also the fifth of the tournament.

Like Asamoah Gyan's miss in 2010, Ayew's would also prove very costly for the Black Stars.

In the 26th, two Ghana defenders made a mess of a cross that allowed Suarez to shoot on net. Lawrence Ati-Zigi saved Suarez's attempt, but Giorgian de Arrascaeta was there to score on the rebound.

Uruguay got a second in the 32nd with one of the goals of the tournament. Nunez headed a flick on on for Suarez, who set up de Arrascaeta and his hard shot went through Ati-Zigi's wickets to make it 2-0.

With news of South Korea's victory reaching the stadium, Uruguay supporters and players began to despair with the substituted Suarez seen in tears on the bench.

Knowing that one more goal would put them ahead of South Korea on goal differential, Uruguay pushed forward with urgency. A frantic finish saw chances at both ends, but neither side could find purchase with a late Edinson Cavani penalty shout denied.

There were ugly scenes after the final whistle with Uruguayan players angrily confronting the officials as they left the pitch.

Group winners Portugal will meet the second-place team from Group G on Tuesday, while South Korea will take on the Group G winners on Monday.