Keep up with all the latest news and reaction ahead of the third-place game as Croatia takes on Morocco LIVE at 10am et/7am pt on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

68th Minute

Morocco's Ounahi is given a yellow card for a tackle on Luka Modric.

67th Minute

Morocco replaces Jawad El Yamiq with Selim Amallah.

66th Minute

Croatia replaces Lovro Majer with Bruno Petkovic.

64th Minute

Morocco removes Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Dari, replacing them with Badr Benoun and Anass Zaroury.

55th Minute

Morocco removes Bilal El Khannouss for Azzedine Ounahi.

SECOND HALF BEGINS

Second half begins with Morocco replacing Abdelhamid Sabiri with Ilias Chair.

HALF

Croatia leads 2-1 with goals from Orsic and Gvardiol. Dari has the goal for Morocco.

Shots: Croatia - 8, Morocco - 4

Shots on goal: Croatia - 4, Morocco - 1



42nd Minute - Goal

Mislav Orsic restores Croatia's lead with a beautiful goal, floating it over Bounou's outstretched arm and off the far post.

35th minute

Morocco threatens again but En-Nesyri is unable to direct the header past Livakovic to take the lead.

29th Minute

Morocco threatens but a cross through the box is unable to find someone to put it past the Croatian keeper.

23rd Minute

Luka Modric frees space on the edge of the box but is unable to beat Bounou.

Some clever play from Luka Modrić, but he can't find the back of the net! #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hrkEvpLn99 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 17, 2022

9th Minute - Goal

Morocco immediately finds the equalizer, with Achraf Dari finding the back of the net 112 seconds after Gvardiol's goal.

7th Minute - Goal

Croatia opens the scoring early off a set piece, with Yosko Gvardiol sending a header past Bounou to open the scoring for Croatia.

A lovely sequence from the Croatians is finished off by Josko Gvardiol! 🇭🇷 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/O11cFXpvHM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 17, 2022

2nd Minute

Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou nearly kicked off the match with an own goal, sending the ball across the box in front of his empty net, curling just past the far post for a Croatia corner.

Modric into the sunset

Ahead of what could be his last game on the World Cup stage, Luka Modric looks to make an impact for his country one more time.

What does @lukamodric10 mean to you? 🇭🇷❤️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Morocco ready to make history one more time

Morocco has already made history as the first African nation to advance to the first World Cup semifinal and looks to cement their place in history with a third-place win.

🇲🇦 A nation done proud

🌍 A continent done proud@EnMaroc | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Starting XI

The lineups have been released ahead of the third-place game:

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Orsic; Livaja.

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, El Khannouss; Ziyech, Sabiri, Boufal; En-Nesyri.