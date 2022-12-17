2h ago
LIVE BLOG: Croatia, Morocco battle in bronze medal game
Keep up with all the latest news and reaction ahead of the third-place game as Croatia takes on Morocco LIVE at 10am et/7am pt on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: Orsic's beautiful strike restores Croatia's lead
Keep up with all the latest news and reaction ahead of the third-place game as Croatia takes on Morocco LIVE at 10am et/7am pt on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
68th Minute
Morocco's Ounahi is given a yellow card for a tackle on Luka Modric.
67th Minute
Morocco replaces Jawad El Yamiq with Selim Amallah.
66th Minute
Croatia replaces Lovro Majer with Bruno Petkovic.
64th Minute
Morocco removes Sofiane Boufal and Achraf Dari, replacing them with Badr Benoun and Anass Zaroury.
55th Minute
Morocco removes Bilal El Khannouss for Azzedine Ounahi.
SECOND HALF BEGINS
Second half begins with Morocco replacing Abdelhamid Sabiri with Ilias Chair.
HALF
Croatia leads 2-1 with goals from Orsic and Gvardiol. Dari has the goal for Morocco.
Shots: Croatia - 8, Morocco - 4
Shots on goal: Croatia - 4, Morocco - 1
42nd Minute - Goal
Mislav Orsic restores Croatia's lead with a beautiful goal, floating it over Bounou's outstretched arm and off the far post.
35th minute
Morocco threatens again but En-Nesyri is unable to direct the header past Livakovic to take the lead.
29th Minute
Morocco threatens but a cross through the box is unable to find someone to put it past the Croatian keeper.
23rd Minute
Luka Modric frees space on the edge of the box but is unable to beat Bounou.
9th Minute - Goal
Morocco immediately finds the equalizer, with Achraf Dari finding the back of the net 112 seconds after Gvardiol's goal.
7th Minute - Goal
Croatia opens the scoring early off a set piece, with Yosko Gvardiol sending a header past Bounou to open the scoring for Croatia.
2nd Minute
Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou nearly kicked off the match with an own goal, sending the ball across the box in front of his empty net, curling just past the far post for a Croatia corner.
Modric into the sunset
Ahead of what could be his last game on the World Cup stage, Luka Modric looks to make an impact for his country one more time.
Morocco ready to make history one more time
Morocco has already made history as the first African nation to advance to the first World Cup semifinal and looks to cement their place in history with a third-place win.
Starting XI
The lineups have been released ahead of the third-place game:
Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Orsic; Livaja.
Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, El Khannouss; Ziyech, Sabiri, Boufal; En-Nesyri.