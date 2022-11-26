FIFA World Cup Daily: A Look At Canada’s Chances To Advance Based On FanDuel’s Odds The Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team entered FIFA World Cup 2022 at +280 to qualify from the group stage at FanDuel. That number represents a 26.3 per cent implied probability.

Caldwell reveals his starting XI for Canada vs. Croatia

After a hard-fought 1-0 loss to the favourite to win Group F in Belgium in its opener, Canada is currently +270 to advance to the knockout stage at FanDuel.

That number represents a 27 per cent implied probability.

While few expected Canada to upset Belgium in their opener – they were a +490 money line underdog – they certainly had their opportunities as they more than held their own in defeat.

That led to their implied probability to advance actually improving based on FanDuel’s odds.

Of course, none of that will matter if the Canadian side can’t build on their performance versus Belgium and earn some crucial points in another tough test versus Croatia on Sunday.

Can Canada pull off the upset over Croatia?

We’ve seen far more surprising results already in this tournament.

Group F – 11 AM ET

Croatia vs. Canada

Croatia opened FIFA World Cup 2022 as the clear second choice to qualify from Group F at FanDuel.

Belgium was -550 to advance to the knockout stage.

Croatia was -270 to get past the group stage.

Since Canada/Croatia is getting spicy, here’s a little thing I just posted talking to Croatians about the Canadian team.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/o820fEk1xJ — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) November 25, 2022

While Croatia is still considered more likely than not to advance, expectations have been tempered following a scoreless draw versus Morocco in its opener.

Croatia is down to -135 to qualify from Group F.

Good Morning Canada 🇨🇦



Welcome inside Khalifa International Stadium where Canada 🇨🇦 faces Croatia 🇭🇷 Sunday



When the players found out how many millions of Canadians watched Canada’s men’s first World Cup game in 36 years they were happy:



“That’s what we want” @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/i5uyMiKeG6 — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 26, 2022

As for Sunday’s crucial match, Croatia is +105 to win.

Canada is +390 to pull off the upset, while a draw is priced at +240.

"We just have to keep that same fight, same mentality into the next game." 💪



Tajon Buchanan speaks on if anything changes headed into our 2nd match of the @FIFAWorldCup#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/ZrIOoJBvIm — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 25, 2022

If Canada could find a way to earn three points in this match, it would put them in excellent position to advance heading into their group stage finale versus Morocco.

They’ll need at least a draw to keep their hopes alive.

Group E – 5 AM ET

Japan vs. Costa Rica

If Canada is looking for inspiration ahead of its match with Croatia, they can look at one of the teams playing in the opening match of the day in Japan.

Japan stunned Germany with a 2-1 win its opener as a +600 money line underdog.

Another MASSIVE upset at the #FIFAWorldCup! 😲



Japan was +600 to beat Germany in their opening match! pic.twitter.com/eNaQKbmuFt — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 23, 2022

With the victory, Japan went from +300 to -390 to advance to the knockout stage at FanDuel.

On Sunday, Japan can move to six points with a win over the team that has always had the longest odds to qualify from the group.

Japan is -230 to beat Costa Rica.

FanDuel has a Costa Rica upset priced at +700 right now.

Group F – 8 AM ET

Belgium vs. Morocco

Coming off a narrow win over Canada, Belgium is a -110 money line favourite versus Morocco.

The Moroccan side played Croatia tough in its opener and managed to earn a crucial point.

KINGDOM OF BELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/sXIQa1iM9x — Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) November 25, 2022

That propelled them from +200 to +145 to qualify from Group F at FanDuel.

Morocco is +310 to pull off the upset win on Sunday.

A draw is +250.

Group E – 2 PM ET

Spain vs. Germany

After a stunning loss to Japan in its opener, Germany now has to match up against the favourite to win Group E in Spain with its tournament hopes on the line.

Germany, which fell from -750 to +175 to qualify from Group E at FanDuel following the loss, will understand its tournament outlook better after the early result between Japan and Costa Rica.

Next up for Germany: Spain 🫣 pic.twitter.com/8DU9nJGwWu — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 23, 2022

By the time that match is over, will earning one point versus Spain still be enough for Germany to have a chance to advance?

Coming off a 7-0 win over Costa Rica, Spain is +135 on the money line at FanDuel for Sunday’s match.

Germany is +190 to win the match outright.

A draw is currently priced at +250 at FanDuel.