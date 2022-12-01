FIFA World Cup Daily: Canada An Underdog Again Versus Morocco In Group Stage Finale The Canadian men’s national soccer team will play its final match at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday morning.

Can David salvage disappointing World Cup with a strong performance against Morocco?

While they won’t qualify for the knockout stage, that does not mean they won’t have anything on the line when they face Morocco.

Canada will take aim at a World Cup victory and the opportunity to end a disappointing tournament on a high note.

Can the Canadian side pull off the upset in their first ever meeting against an opponent from the African confederation?

Based on FanDuel’s odds for FIFA World Cup 2022, there have certainly been bigger upsets at this event to date.

Group F – 10 AM ET

Canada vs. Morocco

Canada is +290 to beat Morocco in its final match.

That number indicates a 25 per cent implied win probability.

"We've showed that we can compete with the World's best" ✊



Steven Vitória on what lessons #CANMNT will take from this @FIFAWorldCup.#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/zZFecIMYO0 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 30, 2022

For perspective, the biggest upset at FIFA World Cup 2022 to date is Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina as a +2200 underdog.

That number represented just a 4.3 per cent implied win probability.

"It's those kids, in those schools, that'll keep believing that Canada is a football country" 🇨🇦



John Herdman compliments the incredible support from Canadians and Canadian youth back home.#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/Nv3NN6zpQ7 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 30, 2022

Certainly, Morocco has a lot more on the line entering this final group stage match.

Morocco can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win or draw.

They can also advance if Croatia beats Belgium in the other Group F match, regardless of their own outcome.

With Stephen Eustaquio a question mark against Morocco and Atiba Hutchinson labouring, how will Canada address its midfield? Does Canada need the full three points for a feeling of accomplishment?



More from @tsnjamesduthie & @janinebeckie: https://t.co/XDhv1fhiUe#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/seYMQQl2do — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) November 30, 2022

Morocco didn’t concede a single goal in either of its first two matches versus Croatia and Belgium, which has them on the path towards their first appearance in the Round of 16 since 1986 when they lost to West Germany.

FanDuel has Morocco at +105 to win this match.

A draw is priced at +220.

Morocco is -1450 to qualify for the knockout stage.

Group F – 10 AM ET

Croatia vs. Belgium

Belgium entered FIFA World Cup 2022 as the favourite to win Group F at -135 and the top choice to qualify from the group at -550.

Now they enter Matchday 3 with the longest odds to advance of the three remaining teams that can still qualify for the knockout stage.

Belgium needs a win over Croatia to advance.

Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium have 'no chance' to win the World Cup 😳 pic.twitter.com/CAmQQHALum — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2022

Croatia will advance to the Round of 16 with a win or draw.

In terms of the match odds, FanDuel has Belgium at +165 to win and Croatia at +170 to win.

A draw is priced at +230.

Group E – 2 PM ET

Japan vs. Spain

All four teams from Group E are technically still alive in Group E.

However, there’s a clear distinction between the top two choices and the bottom two choices to advance.

Spain is the obvious favourite to qualify at -20000 at FanDuel.

That number represents a 99.5 per cent implied probability.

Spain are on 🔝 of Group E. Which two sides will advance?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

Spain will officially clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win or draw versus Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan needs a win versus Spain or a draw and a draw between Germany and Costa Rica.

Spain is -260 to win this match.

Japan is +750 to beat Spain.

A draw is priced at +360.

Group E – 2 PM ET

Costa Rica vs. Germany

While Costa Rica is technically still alive, FanDuel has them at +800 to qualify from Group E.

Costa Rica needs a win over Germany, or a draw and a Japan loss to Spain.

FanDuel has Costa Rica at +2000 to win this match.

A draw is priced at +900.

Meanwhile, Germany is -1050 to win this match and -420 to advance.

FIFA announced the FIRST all-women referee team for a men's World Cup match 🙌



The trio will make history during the Costa Rica-Germany match on Thursday. #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/ucIBRxVRn5 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2022

There are some complicated scenarios for Group E, but the simplest path for Germany is a win and a Japan loss to Spain.

The Germans are looking to avoid consecutive eliminations from World Cup in the group stage.

Spain is the fourth choice to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at +750, while Germany isn’t that far behind them at +1300.