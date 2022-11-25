FIFA World Cup Daily: Will Argentina Bounce Back Versus Mexico? The most highly anticipated match on the board for Saturday features the team that went off as the second choice to win FIFA World Cup 2022 looking to rebound from a stunning loss.

After opening FIFA World Cup 2022 with a hard-fought draw against the United States, Wales needed to capitalize with an opportunity to earn three crucial points versus Iran on Match Day 2.

Instead, they now find themselves staring down elimination following a stunning 2-0 loss.

It looked as if Wales was headed towards another draw when the two teams were scoreless in the final moments of second-half stoppage time on Friday.

Iran was +1700 to win the match live at FanDuel.

Then, Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored the go-ahead goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time, and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the victory with a second goal just three minutes later.

If nothing else so far, we’ve learned to expect the unexpected at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Group D – 5 AM ET

Tunisia vs. Australia

With France and Denmark set to meet later in the day in a clash of the top two choices to win Group D, Tunisia gets a golden opportunity to improve its odds to advance with a win over Australia.

Tunisia was +470 to qualify from Group D at the start of the month.

After a draw versus Denmark, Tunisia is down to +200 to advance past the group stage at FanDuel.

Tunisia is +120 to beat Australia, with a draw priced at +210.

An Australian upset is currently +250 at FanDuel.

Australia can dramatically alter its outlook with a win on Saturday.

At this point, the Australians are a whopping +850 to qualify from Group D

Group C – 5 AM ET

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia was +3400 to win Group C and +700 to advance past the group stage entering the tournament.

After pulling off the biggest upset in FIFA World Cup history, they’re down to +240 to win their group and -125 to qualify for the knockout round.

Saudi Arabia was +2200 to win its opener versus Argentina at @FanDuelCanada. 🤯



To put that number in perspective, there are currently NINE teams with shorter odds to win the WORLD CUP outright... including Argentina. 😅 #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Ntn5LGzvAp — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 22, 2022

Of course, nobody is overlooking Saudi Arabia anymore following its win over Argentina.

Saudi Arabia is +400 to beat Poland at FanDuel, which is a much different number than the +2200 they went off at to beat Argentina.

As for their opponent, Poland has an excellent opportunity to seize control of Group C with a win over Saudi Arabia.

Poland is -135 to win this match.

Despite being the favourite to win, Poland is still +340 to win Group C and +110 to qualify for the knockout stage.

Group D – 11 AM ET

France vs. Denmark

France’s odds to win FIFA World Cup 2022 bumped from +550 to +800 following the news that Karim Benzema would miss the tournament due to injury.

After a 4-1 win over Australia in their opening match, France is back down to +650 as the third choice to win it all behind Brazil (+210) and England (+650).

At the double? Girouuuuuuuuuud!!! 🔥



With that goal, @_OlivierGiroud_ equals the record number of goals in Bleu by Thierry Henry (51) 🤜🤛



🇫🇷4-1🇦🇺 | #FRAAUS | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/yU9p87NgRr — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 22, 2022

Next up, the French squad will face what’s projected to be its toughest test of the group stage against the second choice to win Group D in Denmark.

FanDuel has made France a -135 money line favourite, which is the same number they posted for Poland to beat Saudi Arabia.

A Denmark upset win is currently priced at +390.

France is -6000 to qualify for the knockout stage and -550 to win Group D at FanDuel right now.

Group C –2 PM ET

Argentina vs. Mexico

The most highly anticipated match on the board for Saturday features the team that went off as the second choice to win FIFA World Cup 2022 looking to rebound from a stunning loss.

Argentina is still the favourite to win Group C at +145 at FanDuel.

Lionel Messi is smiling again 😃 pic.twitter.com/xazzIKMiaF — GOAL (@goal) November 25, 2022

Lionel Messi and company are -220 to advance past the group stage.

All eyes will be on Saturday’s match, as Argentina is currently -190 to earn three points versus Mexico.

Of course, the Mexican side just witnessed what happened to Argentina in its first game, and should be motivated to capitalize on any potential lapses in confidence as a +550 money line underdog.